Chef Deb Coaching Announces SHIFT™: A Luxury Culinary Business Retreat

Chef Deb - Founder/Owner of Chef Deb Coaching

You've built the business, you've created success, but if you know there's another level waiting for you, SHIFT is designed to help you find it” — Chef Deb Oxman, Founder/Owner of Chef Deb Coaching

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chef Deb Coaching , a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs, announces SHIFT 2026, designed for established culinary CEOs who have outgrown their current level of success and are ready for what’s next. The retreat takes place July 15-18, in Sedona, Arizona.SHIFT is created, hosted and coached by serial culinary business entrepreneur, Chef Deb Oxman Owner/Founder of Savor Culinary Services and Chef Deb Coaching, and published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? and co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand.“You've built the business, you've created success, but if you know there's another level waiting for you, SHIFT is designed to help you find it,” says Chef Deb. “This isn’t about fixing what’s broken. It’s about creating space to think bigger, explore what’s next, and reconnect with the kind of work that actually excites you again.”The four day CEO-level reset includes high-level conversations, strategic thinking, and the space to step out of the day-to-day and focus on what's next. SHIFT is designed for CEOs whose businesses are already running — teams are in place, decisions are being made, and the day-to-day no longer depends on their leadership.During SHIFT, CEOs will step out of their business to look at it — and their role in it — from a different perspective. They will gather in an intimate setting, free from interruptions, so they can think clearly, plan intentionally, and lead with confidence. At the end of the four days they will walk away with a clear sense of what’s next, new opportunities, ideas, and direction, a redefined vision for their role as a CEO, and renewed energy, excitement, and momentum to move forward.“Our mission with SHIFT is simple,” says Chef Deb. “We help CEOs build a business that runs effortlessly — even when they’re not in the kitchen – because the next level of your business doesn't come from doing more—it comes from thinking differently about what you've already built.”There are two options to join SHIFT 2026: The Full Experience- stay at the private luxury red rock estate and experience the full CEO Retreat, or the Daily Transformation Workshop only. More information and sign up is at: https://c.chefdeb.com/sedona-ceo-retreat ###About Chef Deb Oxman:Serial Culinary Business Entrepreneur: Founder/CEO/Lead Coach at Chef Deb Coaching; Founder/Owner of Savor Culinary Services.Chef Deb Oxman founded Savor Culinary Services in 2002, and Chef Deb Coaching in 2014. Today, Savor is an award-winning company that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Chef Deb Coaching is a thriving coaching business that works with established food service, product business owners and CEOs across North America and the U.K.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age two that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love.Chef Deb trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy and the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She is a long-time member of IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals). She has owned seven culinary businesses, including a catering company, personal chef businesses, restaurants, and food product companies.As a serial culinary business owner for more than 20 years, Chef Deb has won Chef of the Year, Marketer of the Year, and Website of the Year (USPCA), Best Catering Company (Fort Worth Magazine), participated in major charitable events as a celebrity chef and has been featured in media outlets that include ABC, NBC, CBS, Indulge Magazine, Entrepreneurial Chef, and more.She is the published author of: So You're a Chef Now What? And the co-author of Volume 1 and Volume 2 of Behind Their Brand. Chef Deb served as Founding Board Member for Cuisine for Healing and serves as Advisory Board Member for Tarrant County College’s Hospitality Program.Giving back to the community is one of Chef Deb’s priorities as a business owner. Each year she donates her culinary services and provides free meals and monetary donations to organizations throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, including: Empty Bowls, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wish with Wings, March of Dimes, Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Tarrant Area Food Bank, and the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.

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