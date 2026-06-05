Janelle James, Druski, Jermaine Dupri, and More To Be Honored At Culture Creators 10th Anniversary Awards Brunch

Founder Joi Brown returns to The Beverly Hilton on June 26 with 10th Annual Leaders & Innovators Awards Brunch, the launch of the Creator Fund, and The Next 10

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten years ago, Joi Brown set a table for the people the industry hadn’t finished noticing yet. Today, that table is one of the most consequential rooms in American culture. On Friday, June 26, 2026, Culture Creators will mark a decade of cultural leadership with the 10th Annual Leaders & Innovators Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles — bringing together 400 of the most influential voices in entertainment, media, sports, fashion, business and technology to honor the architects defining what comes next.Themed The Future of Culture, the milestone brunch caps a ten-year run that has reshaped how culture is recognized, resourced and remembered. Widely known as “Culture’s Biggest Brunch,” the event has become a barometer for the executives, artists, athletes and entrepreneurs moving industries forward — often years before the mainstream catches up.“Ten years ago, I wanted to build a room where the people moving culture could finally see each other. A decade later, that room is an ecosystem — and the next chapter is about turning recognition into infrastructure for the people who will define where culture goes next.” — Joi Brown, Founder & CEO, Culture CreatorsWHERE CULTURE MEETS COMMUNITYCulture Creators sits at the intersection of culture and community building—and treats that intersection as a place where careers are built, ideas get funded, and stories endure. The platform exists to convert cultural attention into durable outcomes: businesses scaled, talent developed, partnerships forged, and communities resourced. Across the agency, the foundation and the live experiences, the work shares one through-line — identify the people shaping what comes next, put them in the right rooms, and turn recognition into infrastructure.THE 10TH ANNUAL AWARDS BRUNCH — JUNE 26, 2026Themed The Future of Culture, the 10th Annual Leaders & Innovators Awards Brunch will honor a cross-disciplinary slate of cultural architects whose work is actively reshaping their industries:• Janelle James — FILM/TV AWARD - Critic's Choice Award Winning and Emmy-nominated actress, comedian and breakout star reshaping primetime comedy.• Suzanne de Passe — ICON AWARD (FILM/TV/MUSIC) - Iconic entertainment executive and producer, including executive producer of the forthcoming Michael film.• Druski —INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR - Multi-faceted comedy powerhouse redefining entertainment in the modern digital era• Bethann Hardison — ICON AWARD (FASHION) - Fashion icon and industry trailblazer.• Jermaine Dupri — ICON AWARD (MUSIC) - Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, label founder and entrepreneur.• Jason Lee — TRAILBLAZER AWARD - Notable and fearless leader with impact across media, philanthropy and civic engagement.• Andrew Hawkins — SPORTS AWARD - Former NFL player, broadcaster and entrepreneur at the intersection of sports and technology.Hosted by Xmayo, the brunch features a special performance by JayDon. The day’s programming includes a beauty and gifting suite, a curated photo exhibition chronicling a decade of Culture Creators history, and the public launch of The Next 10 — Culture Creators’ forward-looking platform strategy. Sponsor and partner announcements will follow.AT A GLANCE• Event: 10th Annual Culture Creators Leaders & Innovators Awards Brunch• Date: Friday, June 26, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM PT• Venue: The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles• Audience: 400 invited leaders across entertainment, media, sports, fashion, business and technology• Theme: The Future of Culture | Anniversary Campaign: The Next 10THE FOUNDATION — IMPACT YOU CAN MEASURERecognition is where Culture Creators starts. The Culture Creators Foundation is where it lasts. The Foundation funds free workshops, curriculum and scholarship-style opportunities for the next generation of leaders entering the sports and creative industries — the places where careers are made or lost long before talent reaches a stage. Programming has delivered career-readiness trainings on campuses spanning Columbia University, Savannah State University and beyond, creating direct pipelines into the industries Culture Creators convenes.On the 10-year mark, Culture Creators is launching the Creator Fund — a new Foundation initiative built to support emerging creators and future-facing storytellers with access, training and capital. Proceeds from the anniversary brunch will seed the fund, extending the Foundation’s reach beyond recognition into sustained investment in the people building what comes next.THE NEXT 10The 10-year mark also opens a new chapter. Under The Next 10, Brown is sharpening Culture Creators into a broader platform for creator development, owned IP, live experiences and cultural infrastructure—powered by community, strategic partnerships and AI-enabled storytelling. The 10th anniversary brunch will debut a premium AI-driven LED narrative experience, a curated photo exhibition chronicling a decade of culture, and the public launch of the Creator Fund. Additional announcements tied to creative direction, the Creator House and the Creatives Only pitch competition will follow in the weeks surrounding the brunch.“Culture Creators has always been about seeing people clearly—before the headlines, before the trophies, before the world is ready,” said Brown. “Ten years in, we’ve proven that recognition done with intention can shift careers, industries and culture itself. The next ten are about scaling that impact: more access, more opportunity, and more platforms for the people who will build the future.”# # #

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