While the Snowbirds Head North, the Deals Stay Put

Veteran Bradenton Broker Stan Rutstein Says Southwest Florida's Commercial Real Estate Summer Is Heating Up — and Smart Money Knows It

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every spring, Southwest Florida empties out. The seasonal residents pack up, the restaurants thin out, and the beaches belong to the locals again. But Stan Rutstein isn't slowing down.

"People think summer is the off-season," said Rutstein, a commercial real estate broker with RE/MAX Alliance Group and one of the region's most experienced voices in commercial property. "They're wrong. Summer is when the serious buyers show up. The tourist traffic is gone, the noise clears, and the people still at the table are the ones who mean business. This is my favorite time of year to get deals done."

Rutstein, who has brokered commercial transactions across Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties for over four decades, says the Southwest Florida commercial market is presenting a rare alignment of conditions that he hasn't seen in years — and that the window for well-positioned buyers won't stay open indefinitely.

"What we have right now is a market that has done its correcting and is ready to move," Rutstein said. "Sellers have adjusted their expectations. Lenders have gotten clarity on rates. And the underlying demand drivers — population growth, business migration, infrastructure investment — haven't gone anywhere. That combination doesn't come around often."

The numbers back his read. Southwest Florida posted $1.6 billion in commercial real estate transaction volume across industrial, office, and retail in 2025 — a 14% jump over 2024. Commercial permit volume climbed 24%, and retail led all asset classes, representing nearly half of total transaction activity.

Analysts attending the 2026 CCIM Commercial Real Estate Outlook Conference noted that the lending environment has stabilized after years of volatility, with banks now having clarity on rates, insurance, and hurricane impacts — making acquisition and refinancing timelines more reliable than they've been in recent memory. Conference panelists were broadly bullish, with strong population growth and pent-up demand reaffirming that Southwest Florida continues to outperform national commercial real estate trends.

Rutstein sees particular opportunity in retail and land heading into the summer and fall.

"Industrial and retail are where you're seeing the strongest demand — necessity-based, fundamentals-driven users," he said. "And for land, the smart money is watching the residential builders. When the homebuilders come back — and they are coming back — the commercial demand follows right behind them. Retail, medical, services. It's a chain reaction, and we're at the beginning of it."

The Sarasota market is particularly well-positioned, Rutstein notes, due to its high per-capita income base and the concentration of affluent residents relocating from the Northeast — a demographic that drives demand for premium retail, high-end dining, and professional services, and provides a natural buffer against economic headwinds.

"I've been doing this in Southwest Florida for a long time," Rutstein said. "I've seen boom cycles, bust cycles, hurricane seasons, and interest rate spikes. What I know is that this region always comes back stronger than people expect. The people who waited for perfect conditions are always the ones who missed the deal."

For property owners considering a sale, Rutstein says the summer months represent an often-overlooked window of maximum leverage.

"If you own commercial property in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Lee, or Collier County and you've been thinking about whether now is the time — call me. I have buyers. I have tenants. I have the experience to tell you exactly what your property is worth and what it will take to move it. Let's not wait until fall. Let's Talk!™"

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About Stan Rutstein | RE/MAX Alliance Group Stan Rutstein is a commercial real estate broker with RE/MAX Alliance Group in Bradenton, Florida, specializing in land, retail, office, and investment properties throughout Southwest Florida. With more than 45 years of market experience and a proven track record in Florida, Stan brings unmatched local knowledge and a results-driven approach to every transaction.

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