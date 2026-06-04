MBTA Reminds Boston Stadium Train Passengers of Post-Match Late-Night Subway Service and Stations with Parking Availability

The MBTA is today reminding Boston Stadium Train passengers of the extended late-night subway service that operates following each World Cup match this summer and notifying riders of the best subway stations to park at if connecting from MBTA subway service to the Commuter Rail at South Station. The MBTA is also providing information about an extremely limited shuttle bus option to select Commuter Rail stations following the June 13, 16, and 19 World Cup matches, which will depart from South Station approximately once per hour after Boston Stadium Trains arrive or until they reach capacity.
Late-Night Subway and Parking Information
As previously announced, the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue subway lines will operate extended late-night service until 4 AM to support passengers attending the June 13 match, and until 2 AM for all other match days. Select bus routes will also have extended service. The MBTA subway will have plenty of capacity to accommodate World Cup fans and regular riders, and it is strongly encouraged that the public takes advantage of this late-night subway service. More information is available at MBTA.com/WorldCup.
For those who plan to drive to a station to connect to the greater MBTA network, parking at subway stations will be the best possible option. World Cup fans are strongly encouraged to park at the following stations, which have some of our largest parking facilities:
Red Line Subway:
Orange Line Subway:
Blue Line Subway:
Green Line Subway:
Parking at these stations allows World Cup fans the easiest travel option – for example, fans can park at Alewife and take the Red Line to connect to Boston Stadium Trains at South Station; upon returning from the match to South Station, fans can take advantage of late-night Red Line subway service back to Alewife to connect with their vehicles.
Additional signage and personnel will be available to support passengers with parking-specific navigation before the match start. There will be no staffing on site during or after the match. More information regarding parking at MBTA stations is available here.
June 13, 16, and 19 Extremely Limited Bus Shuttle Options
Some Boston Stadium Trains returning from the June 13, 16, and 19 matches will arrive after midnight. Because regular MBTA Commuter Rail service ends around midnight, the MBTA is offering extremely limited shuttle bus options to select Commuter Rail stations for those who may need it. Passengers are strongly encouraged to utilize the late-night MBTA subway service if possible.
More information on the limited shuttle bus service option is available here. Each shuttle bus is free, fully accessible, can accommodate approximately 50 passengers each, and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttle buses will operate from the South Station Bus Terminal and will depart approximately once per hour after Boston Stadium Trains arrive or until they reach capacity. Again, this service is extremely limited – shuttle buses will depart when they are full or after the last Boston Stadium Train arrives, and no additional shuttle bus options will be available beyond what is listed online.
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MBTA Reminds Boston Stadium Train Passengers of Post-Match Late-Night Subway Service and Stations with Parking Availability
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