MBTA Reminds Boston Stadium Train Passengers of Post-Match Late-Night Subway Service and Stations with Parking Availability

For those who plan to drive to a station to connect to the greater MBTA network, parking at subway stations will be the best possible option. World Cup fans are strongly encouraged to park at the following stations , which have some of our largest parking facilities:

Green Line Subway:

Parking at these stations allows World Cup fans the easiest travel option – for example, fans can park at Alewife and take the Red Line to connect to Boston Stadium Trains at South Station; upon returning from the match to South Station, fans can take advantage of late-night Red Line subway service back to Alewife to connect with their vehicles.

Additional signage and personnel will be available to support passengers with parking-specific navigation before the match start. There will be no staffing on site during or after the match. More information regarding parking at MBTA stations is available here

June 13, 16, and 19 Extremely Limited Bus Shuttle Options

Some Boston Stadium Trains returning from the June 13, 16, and 19 matches will arrive after midnight. Because regular MBTA Commuter Rail service ends around midnight, the MBTA is offering extremely limited shuttle bus options to select Commuter Rail stations for those who may need it. Passengers are strongly encouraged to utilize the late-night MBTA subway service if possible.