Mims Ballew Hollingsworth Law Debuts New Site Connecting Ft Worth & Southlake Families, Businesses to Top-Tier Counsel

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mims Ballew Hollingsworth Law (MBH Law), one of the most respected family law and business litigation firms in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website. Built to better serve current and prospective clients across Tarrant County and beyond, the updated digital presence makes it easier than ever for individuals and businesses to learn about the firm's exceptional legal team, explore its full range of practice areas, and take the first step toward resolving their most pressing legal challenges.The new site arrives at a time of continued growth for MBH Law, which has built a formidable reputation over decades of service to North Texas families and businesses. With offices in downtown Fort Worth and Southlake, the firm is uniquely positioned to provide both local expertise and statewide reach, combining extensive familiarity with Tarrant County courts with the resources and sophistication demanded by complex legal matters."For anyone searching for the best family and business litigation lawyers in Fort Worth or Southlake, we want this website to make it easy to find us, understand what we do, and feel confident taking that first step," said Constance Mims, Founding Member. "Our goal is to connect people facing difficult family and business law matters with the experienced, compassionate attorneys they deserve, right here in their own community."Mims Ballew Hollingsworth attorneys bring more than 100 years of combined legal experience to every engagement. The firm's collaborative approach, in which lawyers work closely together to develop customized strategies for each client, sets it apart from larger, impersonal firms and solo practitioners alike. When you retain Mims Ballew Hollingsworth, you gain access to the collective expertise of the entire firm — not simply the representation of a single attorney.MBH Law's Fort Worth office, located at 301 Commerce Street in the heart of downtown, places the firm steps away from Tarrant County's courts. The Southlake office, at 700 North Carroll Avenue, provides convenient access for clients in the mid-cities and surrounding communities. Together, the two locations allow MBH Law to serve a broad geographic footprint while maintaining the personal, attentive service that has defined the firm since its founding.For business litigation matters, MBH Law's reach extends statewide. The firm's experienced litigators represent clients in complex commercial disputes, including contract claims and employment law issues, as well as high-stakes shareholder disagreements and multifaceted business torts, anywhere in Texas.About Mims Ballew Hollingsworth LawMims Ballew Hollingsworth Law is a premier Fort Worth-based law firm providing strategic, customized legal solutions in family law and business litigation. With more than 100 years of combined experience, four attorneys who are Board-Certifiedin Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and offices in Fort Worth and Southlake, MBH Law serves clients throughout Tarrant County and across Texas. The firm is known for its commitment to honesty, proactive communication, and exceptional results.###

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