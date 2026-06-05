ONE CUP CAR WASH OPENS IN DETROIT - First New Commercial Development along Woodrow Wilson since the 1980’s

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Cass Community Social Services’ One Cup Car Wash and Detailing uses 1-cup of water to clean cars, trucks and vans.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit non-profit Cass Community Social Services unveils its newest enterprise, One Cup Car Wash and Detailing, on Monday, June 8, 2026, with a press conference at 10am, followed by an Open House for the public from 11am to 4pm.Under the agency’s Green Industries umbrella the innovative initiative is focused on job creation and environmental sustainability.• Uses only ounces of water to clean cars, vans and trucks. Home, commercial and self-serve car washes use anywhere from 10 to 100 gallons per vehicle.• Job training and employment.• 10 part-time jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.• Designed to emit zero pollutants.• Solar panels power the operations.• Uses rainwater collection system to save and distribute water for landscaping• Permeable pavers manage rainwater run-off during storms.CCSS’ One Cup Car Wash and Detailing uses 1-cup of water to clean cars, trucks and vans. The combination of steam and pressure makes this possible.Starting on Friday, July 10, 2026, the car wash will be open to the public weekly on Fridays and Saturdays with reservations taken online. No money will be exchanged at the business. CCSS anticipates the cost of a wash and detailing will be $40.Among those attending and speaking at the press conference:• Rev. Faith Fowler, Executive Director, Cass Community Social Services• Tepfirah Rushdan, Director of the City of Detroit Sustainability Office• Renata Miller, Councilwoman, City of Detroit District 5• William Held, Managing Partner, Strawberry Solar• Redento Johnson, Owner, Parker Terry ConstructionAt the conclusion of the press conference, attendees are invited to watch the washing and detailing process, meet the workers, and tour CCSS’ Document Destruction program across the street.The car wash is located at 1586 Monterey, Detroit 48206 ( map link ) – the corner of Woodrow Wilson and Monterey.

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