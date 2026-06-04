Hema Dey, Author of The AI Translator New Book Release: The AI Translator

A Strategic Guide by Forbes Top 5 AI Leader Hema Dey of Iffel International

Most teams are not failing because they lack talent. They are failing because nobody has translated what Google's AI shift actually means. That is exactly what these workshops are designed to do.” — Hema Dey

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Google this week completed the rollout of its May 2026 Core Update, the second major algorithm change in 43 days and the most consequential shift in how customers find businesses since Google was founded.For 25 years, when a customer searched for a business on Google, they saw a list of websites and clicked through to find what they needed. That model is over. Google now answers the question directly, powered by advanced Gemini AI, naming the businesses it recommends before a customer visits any website at all. Research analyzing more than 25 million AI-powered search sessions confirms that 93 percent of users never click through to any website. They receive Google's AI recommendation and act on it.For small and medium businesses across the United States, the implications are immediate and significant."This is not a technical SEO story," said Hema Dey , Founder and CEO of Iffel International Inc. and a Forbes Top 5 AI Leader. "This is a business survival story. The businesses that understand what changed and adapt their strategy in the next few weeks will compound an advantage that will be very difficult for their competitors to close."What Changed and Why Small and Medium Businesses Are Most AffectedGoogle's new AI-first search environment creates a two-tier visibility landscape that disproportionately affects small and medium businesses. Large brands with dedicated marketing teams and decades of accumulated online authority tend to appear in AI-generated recommendations automatically. Small and medium businesses built their visibility on keyword rankings and website traffic. Those metrics no longer tell the full story.New research published this week by Search Engine Land reveals that AI Overviews have increased the average time users spend on Google's own page by nearly four times. Users now read Google's AI answer before evaluating any individual business listing. This creates what researchers are calling the second impression, the moment a buyer looks at business listings after reading the AI answer and decides who looks trustworthy enough to contact."Your website is no longer the first impression," said Dey. "It is the second. Whether someone decides to call after reading Google's AI answer depends on how credible the business looks in that moment, including reviews, content quality, expert authorship, and the technical foundations that tell AI who the business is and why it deserves to be recommended."The Four Business Profiles Most at Risk1. Businesses with fewer than 20 Google reviews. Review count is now a visible competitive signal. A business with 30 reviews loses to a competitor with 300 on the second glance regardless of service quality.2. Businesses whose website content has not been updated in 12 months or more. Content dated 2024 loses to content dated 2026 on the second impression automatically. Recency is now a trust signal.3. Businesses whose websites were built without structured data. Schema markup, the technical code that tells Google and AI platforms exactly who the business is and what it does, is the foundation of AI visibility. Websites without it are invisible to the AI recommendation layer.4. Businesses whose marketing agencies are still measuring success by keyword rankings and website traffic alone. These metrics do not measure whether a business is being recommended by AI, which is now the primary driver of new customer acquisition for service-based businesses across the United States.Workshops and Corporate TrainingFor organizations seeking to equip their teams to navigate this environment, Hema Dey is accepting bookings for corporate workshops and training sessions using The AI Translator as the foundational curriculum. Sessions are available in half-day and full-day formats, delivered in person or virtually, for teams at every level.Organizations that purchase copies of The AI Translator on Amazon on June 10, 2026, will receive a corporate discount on workshop and training engagements. The minimum purchase requirement is 20 copies for corporate workshops and training sessions and 50 copies for keynote engagements. All purchases must be made on June 10, 2026, to qualify. Price increases June 11, 2026."Most teams are not failing because they lack talent or commitment," said Dey. "They are failing because nobody has translated what Google's AI shift actually means for their specific role and their specific organization. That is exactly what these workshops are designed to do."About The AI TranslatorThe AI Translator, co-authored by Hema Dey and Forbes contributor Michael Ashley with a foreword by Erin Dame of Superhuman, is available worldwide on Amazon from June 10, 2026. Kindle $9.99. Paperback $15.99. Hardcover $19.99. The book is built on the 4 Vs framework, Visible, Valid, Veracity, and Values, the four signals that both Google and AI platforms evaluate before recommending any business.About Iffel International Inc.Iffel International is a full turnkey AI strategy and deployment center founded in 2006 by Forbes Top 5 AI Leader Hema Dey. Headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Orange County, California, Iffel International serves law firms, healthcare practices, manufacturing companies, and professional services businesses across the United States and internationally. Iffel's proprietary frameworks include SEO2Sales, GEO2Sales, Signal2Phygital, and the 4 Vs Framework for AI platform visibility.

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