Wyoming National Guard unveils Soyang River painting honoring Cowboy Cannoneers

Wyoming National Guard

May 19, 2026

By Sgt. Joseph Burns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A newly unveiled historical painting now hangs inside the Wyoming National Guard Joint Force Readiness Center following a May 19, 2026, ceremony honoring the courage and sacrifice of Wyoming Soldiers who fought during the Battle of Soyang River in the Korean War.

The Wyoming National Guard commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Soyang River during a ceremony centered on the unveiling of “Cowboy Artillery at Soyang,” a historical painting by renowned artist Mort Künstler.

The 1983 artwork depicts the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, known as the “Cowboy Cannoneers,” using M7 105 mm self-propelled howitzers to repel Chinese attacks during the Korean War in May 1951.

The painting now hangs outside the auditorium inside the Joint Force Readiness Center, where Soldiers, families and visitors can view the piece and reflect on one of the most significant chapters in Wyoming National Guard history.

Speakers during the ceremony reflected on the harsh terrain, collapsing battle lines and relentless fighting that defined the battle near the Soyang River as Chinese and North Korean forces launched major offensives against United Nations troops.

“The men of the 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion were not distant historical figures,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Porter, adjutant general for the Wyoming National Guard, during the ceremony. “They were young Wyoming Soldiers.”

The 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion supported the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division during the battle and quickly entered heavy combat. For seven days, the battalion fired sustained artillery missions against advancing enemy forces.

On May 18, Wyoming artillerymen used direct and indirect fire to destroy an enemy roadblock and support friendly units attempting to withdraw and regroup. Leaders described the battlefield as crowded, violent and uncertain.

Retreating forces and refugees clogged narrow mountain roads while enemy troops pushed toward United Nations positions. Radio reports warned that friendly units were being overrun as the fighting intensified.

Despite the danger, artillery crews continued operating their guns and returning to their positions under pressure.

“And still, the crews stayed,” Porter said. “They returned to their positions. They prepared their weapons. They continued the mission.”

The Battle of Soyang River required massive artillery support from United Nations forces. During 10 days of fighting, roughly 20 artillery battalions fired more than 381,000 rounds, totaling more than 17,400 tons of ammunition.

Wyoming artillerymen helped slow the enemy advance and protect friendly forces during one of the most difficult periods of the campaign.

For its actions during the battle, the 300th earned a Presidential Unit Citation. Before the end of the Korean War, the battalion also earned 12 Silver Stars, 63 Bronze Stars, 203 Purple Hearts, two Meritorious Unit Awards and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation.

Leaders said the unveiling serves as a permanent reminder of the legacy carried forward by today’s Wyoming National Guard Soldiers, including members of the 2-300th Field Artillery Battalion.

“Soyang River reminds us that readiness is not theoretical,” Porter said. “Readiness is discipline, trust, training, leadership, and the willingness to do the mission under pressure.”

The ceremony concluded with a reminder that the legacy of the Cowboy Cannoneers continues through the Soldiers and Airmen serving today.

“Their legacy is not simply that they fired the guns,” Porter said. “Their legacy is that when the line was under pressure, they held it.”