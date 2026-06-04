Applied Energetics Announces CRADA with the United States Military Academy at West Point

Applied Energetics enters research partnership with West Point to advance next-generation ultrashort pulse laser technologies for defense applications. Applied Energetics and the U.S. Military Academy collaborate on high-energy laser research supporting future directed energy missions.

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG)

By combining our ultrashort pulse laser expertise with West Point’s talent and research capabilities, we believe we can accelerate innovation in next-generation laser architectures.” — Chris Donaghey, President & CEO of Applied Energetics, Inc.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) technologies and scalable directed energy solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Military Academy at West Point to collaborate on advanced high-energy ultrashort pulse amplifier design and optimization research.Applied Energetics is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the company’s profile at https://b2idigital.com/applied-energetics-0 The CRADA establishes a collaborative research effort between Applied Energetics and the Academy's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science focused on the development and optimization of high-energy ultrashort pulse amplifier architectures intended to support future government-directed energy applications. Under the agreement, the parties will jointly explore novel amplifier designs, optimization mechanisms, and future high-energy laser configurations while providing cadets and faculty with hands-on exposure to cutting-edge directed energy technologies.The collaboration will include joint experimentation, iterative design refinement, numerical modeling, and development of technical deliverables including white papers and presentation materials. Applied Energetics will provide technical leadership, architecture development, and testing support, while Academy faculty and cadets will contribute to design refinement, optimization, and research analysis."We are honored to partner with the United States Military Academy on this important research initiative," said Chris Donaghey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics. "West Point represents one of the nation's premier leadership and engineering institutions, and this collaboration reflects the growing importance of directed energy technologies to the future battlespace. By combining Applied Energetics' ultrashort pulse laser expertise with the talent and research capabilities of the Academy, we believe we can accelerate innovation in next-generation high-energy laser architectures while helping develop the next generation of defense technology leaders."The research effort is expected to include cadet participation and collaborative technical reviews throughout 2026, with planned milestones focused on amplifier optimization, architecture refinement, and experimental iteration development. The CRADA has a planned duration of up to 60 months.Applied Energetics develops compact, scalable ultrashort pulse laser technologies designed to support counter-UAS, counter-sensor, infrared countermeasure, and other emerging directed energy missions. The Company's technology portfolio is aligned with the U.S. Department of War's Critical Technology Area of Scaled Directed Energy and is focused on enabling precision effects for the rapidly evolving era of robotic and autonomous warfare.About Applied EnergeticsApplied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 2 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor Information Contact:Kevin McGrathManaging Director Cameron Associates, Inc.kevin@cameronassoc.com T: 646-418-7002Forward Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.Media:

Applied Energetics Announces CRADA with the United States Military Academy at West Point

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