PROTEUS420 Co-Founder, CEO Dawne Morris to Lead Cannabis Retail Technology Workshop at IgniteIt Chicago

Dawne Morris, Co-Founder and CEO of PROTEUS420, is a pioneer in cannabis retail technology. Bringing nearly two decades of enterprise software experience. PROTEUS420 is a market-leading cannabis enterprise resource platform (ERP) providing compliance-forward technology and business management tools to drive operational excellence and industry networking.

Enterprise software executive to detail data-driven frameworks for evaluating retail technology and maximizing dispensary ROI on June 15.

To scale successfully, operators must focus on tools that streamline operations, secure compliance, and build meaningful consumer relationships.” — Dawne Morris

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PROTEUS Business Solutions, Inc., developer of the market-leading cannabis seed-to-sale and enterprise resource platform (ERP) PROTEUS420 , today announced that its Co-Founder and CEO, Dawne Morris, will lead an exclusive educational session at the upcoming Torchbearers Workshop at Igniteit Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Illinois.Morris, a cannabis technology pioneer with nearly two decades of industry experience, will guide operators in evaluating modern retail software solutions to identify tools that drive measurable business growth.The presentation will address a critical challenge facing modern dispensaries: navigating an oversaturated retail technology ecosystem. From loyalty programs and marketing automation to payment processing and consumer data analytics, cannabis retailers are constantly flooded with platforms promising exponential growth. Morris will break down how operators can differentiate high-impact solutions from marketing claims to implement compliance-forward tools that genuinely elevate the consumer experience and improve bottom-line, in-store conversions.Workshop Presentation DetailsIgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference•Workshop Title: Tech With a Purpose — What Matters, What Doesn't & What Actually Converts•Date & Time: Monday, June 15, 2026, from 4 – 4:40 PM•Location: Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile•Room/Floor: VIP Torchbearers Stage: Building Better Operators (5th Floor)"Retailers are flooded with technology options right now, but more tech doesn't automatically translate to a better customer experience," Morris said. "To scale successfully, operators must focus on tools that streamline operations, secure compliance, and build meaningful consumer relationships. I look forward to sharing practical strategies that help retailers identify what truly matters and invest in technology that actually converts."Under Morris’s leadership, PROTEUS420 has evolved into one of the marketplace's first and most trusted compliance and enterprise software systems, supporting cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail operators across North America. Her insights at this workshop will offer attendees actionable strategies for scaling a retail footprint efficiently without sacrificing operational integrity.To learn more about the workshop or to connect with the team, visit the official IgniteIt Chicago event page or Proteus420.com.###About Dawne MorrisDawne Morris is the co-founder and CEO of PROTEUS Business Solutions, Inc., an online enterprise resource platform (ERP) system for businesses in highly regulated industries, including cannabis and alcohol. Bringing decades of experience in finance, digital marketing, and software development, Dawne co-founded the seed-to-sale platform PROTEUS420 in 2008 alongside her husband, David Morris. An intuitive operations expert and a sought-after industry spokesperson, Dawne is also deeply committed to empowering women in cannabis technology.About PROTEUS 420Founded in 2008 by the dynamic entrepreneurial partnership of David and Dawne Morris, PROTEUS Business Solutions, Inc. emerged out of a necessity for a more integrated, comprehensive software solution for highly regulated spaces. Today, its flagship platform, PROTEUS420, stands as a market-leading system combining technical expertise, compliance management, and creative business tools. Headquartered in Southern California with dedicated team leaders in Nevada, Colorado, and New Jersey, PROTEUS is on a mission to illuminate the path forward for cannabis operators through continuous innovation and a passion for operational excellence. For information, visit proteus420.com.Media Contact:Kim Prince, Proven Media, 480-221-7995, kim@provenmedia.com

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