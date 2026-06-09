INVISION MATCH! Adds Carrot and Rise Nano Optics to Growing Sponsor Lineup for 2026 Event

INVISION Match! 2026

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INVISION has announced that Carrot (formerly Virtual Field) and Rise Nano Optics have joined the sponsor roster for INVISION MATCH! 2026, the invite-only event designed to connect leading optometry practice owners with innovative industry suppliers through curated, one-on-one business meetings.Scheduled for September 30 – October 2, 2026, at The Palms Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, INVISION MATCH! was created as an alternative to the traditional trade show model, replacing crowded exhibit halls with pre-matched conversations, hosted networking experiences, and intentionally limited participation. The event is designed to help suppliers and practice owners engage in more focused discussions centered on real business opportunities and long-term partnership development.Carrot, whose platform helps independent practices improve patient communication and retention, and Rise Nano Optics, a developer of advanced lens coating technologies, represent two distinct areas of innovation supporting the continued evolution of independent eyecare practices.“As we continue building the INVISION MATCH! experience, we're focused on bringing together companies that are helping practices solve real challenges and capitalize on new opportunities,” said Deirdre Carroll, editor-in-chief of INVISION. “Carrot and Rise Nano Optics each bring unique expertise to the market, and their participation adds even more value to the conversations our attendees will have throughout the event.”INVISION MATCH! is expected to convene more than 20 private practice optometry owners generating over $1 million in annual revenue, alongside a carefully selected group of suppliers. Participating sponsors receive guaranteed one-on-one meetings with verified decision-makers who are actively evaluating products and services for their businesses.Supplier participation remains limited by category, ensuring a highly curated environment that prioritizes relevance, visibility, and meaningful engagement. In addition to scheduled meetings, attendees and sponsors will participate in hosted networking breakfasts, cocktail receptions, private dinners, and other relationship-building experiences designed to encourage deeper professional connections.Previously announced sponsors for INVISION MATCH! 2026 include House of MODO, Cleinman, Marketing 4 ECPs, Cherry Optical Labs, L’AMY America, and SkyLab Optical. The growing sponsor roster reflects continued industry interest in a more focused, relationship-driven event model.With attendance and sponsorship strictly limited, INVISION MATCH! is positioned as a highly selective forum for optometry leaders and suppliers seeking focused, high-impact engagement — not broad, transactional exposure.Optometry practice owners interested in attending as hosted delegates may apply for consideration or learn more at invisionmatch.com For questions, please contact:Brett B MooreDirector of Sales & Business DevelopmentINVISION Magazinebrett.moore@ smartworkmedia.com Peter SienkiewiczMarketing Solutions ProviderINVISION Magazine & Mediapete@smartworkmedia.comAbout INVISION MagazineNow in its 12th year, INVISION Magazine helps North America’s independently owned eyecare professionals improve their businesses by providing them with smart ideas they can put directly into action each month and daily online at invisionmag.com. INVISION is published by SmartWork Media, which also publishes INSTORE, PETS+, Signs of The Times, VMSD, Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines. Learn more at invisionmag.com.About SmartWork MediaSmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+ VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as its respective websites and events — The International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Shop! Ideation, Shop! MarketPlace, and INVISION MATCH!. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.