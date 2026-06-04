Dr. Will Cunningham’s 'Where I Belong' Earned Bestseller Recognition, Guiding Readers Toward Resilience and Purpose

Dr. Will Cunningham’s Where I Belong: A Journey Declassified Soared to Bestseller Status, Touching Hearts with a Journey of Survival and Healing

Dr. Will Cunningham’s "Where I Belong" hit the Amazon Bestseller lists, inspiring readers with a powerful story of survival, faith, and personal transformation.

I wrote this book not just to tell my story, but to offer a beacon of hope to anyone who feels lost or broken.” — Dr. Will Cunningham

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Where I Belong: A Journey Declassified , a bold and transformative memoir by Dr. Will Cunningham, has officially earned Amazon Bestseller status, captivating readers across the globe. With a powerful blend of military intensity, personal transformation, and unwavering faith, this raw and authentic story offers more than just a military memoir; it’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the journey to find one's true purpose in life.Dr. Cunningham takes readers into the high-stakes world of military intelligence, sharing gripping accounts of his time in the U.S. Navy, where he navigated covert operations and confronted the emotional and psychological toll of war. Yet, his story goes far beyond the battlefield; it’s about overcoming trauma, embracing faith, and healing through the process of self-reflection and spiritual growth. The book is not just an account of survival; it’s a story of redemption and transformation.“Whether you’re battling the scars of war, grappling with personal failures, or searching for meaning, this book proves that no journey is ever wasted, and it’s never too late to change,” Dr. Cunningham explains.Since its release, Where I Belong: A Journey Declassified has resonated deeply with readers, particularly those in the military and those who have experienced their own struggles with trauma. Readers have praised Cunningham’s candid approach, calling it “a must-read” for anyone seeking peace and healing after life’s toughest battles. The memoir offers more than thrilling tales of intelligence operations; it reflects Cunningham’s journey to discover how faith and self-reflection can transform pain into purpose.Many have been captivated by the rawness of Cunningham’s story, his honest recounting of the trauma he endured and the internal battles he fought. What makes Where I Belong so powerful is its message: survival isn’t enough. The true journey is about finding your place and living a life that is grounded in purpose, even after walking through the darkest valleys.Following its success, Where I Belong: A Journey Declassified has shot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller charts, with readers from all walks of life sharing how the book has helped them face their own struggles. Cunningham’s story of moving from military intelligence to counselor has inspired countless individuals to pursue their own path toward healing.This success has propelled Dr. Cunningham into the next phase of his Belonging series, with the recently released Where You Belong continuing the journey of personal growth. Where You Belong delves deeper into themes of healing and resilience, offering readers insights from Cunningham’s therapy practice. It provides practical guidance on how to navigate life’s storms, not just survive them. The highly anticipated third book, Where We Belong, is set to arrive soon, bringing readers a strategy for clarity, autonomy, and strength.Where I Belong: A Journey Declassified and Where You Belong: A Journey Not a Destination are available now on Amazon and through major booksellers. For more information about the author and his books, visit https://drwillcunningham.com/ __________________About the AuthorDr. Will Cunningham was voted Best Family Counselor (2024), and #1 Best Therapist and #1 Life Coach (2025). He’s also ranked among the Top 25 Therapists in NC and Top 500 in the U.S. He uses integrative, evidence-based approaches that blend traditional, cultural, faith-based, and positive psychology perspectives. With a background in Intelligence Operations across 13 countries supporting Special Forces and classified missions, he developed strong leadership, conflict resolution, and trust-building skills. He practices in Asheville, NC, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, helping hundreds of clients navigate life’s challenges as a trusted advisor.

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