Beyond Celiac Investments Announces Investment in Tolerance Bio to Advance Novel Approach in Celiac Disease

BCI’s second investment to advance therapeutic treatments for celiac disease will support preclinical development of novel approach to immune tolerance

Together, we aim to bring forward a fundamentally new approach to treating autoimmune disease.” — Francisco León, CEO of Tolerance Bio

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Celiac Investments (BCI), the venture philanthropy program of Beyond Celiac, today announced an investment in Tolerance Bio Inc., to support the advancement of its celiac disease program through early development and preclinical proof of concept.

The investment will support Tolerance Bio’s innovative approach to restoring immune tolerance by targeting the thymus, the body’s central regulator of immune function. This strategy aims to address celiac disease at its root by retraining the immune system rather than managing symptoms.

“Tolerance Bio is pursuing a novel tolerizing approach for the only autoimmune disease with a known trigger,” said Jordan Dubow, Chief Medical Officer at Beyond Celiac. “With leadership that has successfully built and advanced celiac-focused companies before, Tolerance Bio is well positioned to move this program forward, and BCI’s investment will help accelerate its path to the clinic.”

Tolerance Bio is developing therapies designed to preserve, restore and modulate thymic function to re-establish immune tolerance. This platform has the potential not only to transform the treatment of celiac disease but also to open the door to a broader class of therapies for autoimmune conditions.

“We are proud to partner with Tolerance Bio and support their continued progress,” said Turner Jenkins, Managing Director of Beyond Celiac Investments. “As BCI actively grows its portfolio, this second investment reflects our disciplined, science-based approach and momentum toward advancing new treatments for celiac disease.”

Francisco León, CEO of Tolerance Bio, added, “We are thrilled to partner with BCI. Their deep expertise in celiac disease and strong commitment to the patient community make them an ideal partner as we advance our program. Together, we aim to bring forward a fundamentally new approach to treating autoimmune disease.”

This marks BCI’s second investment as it looks to build a portfolio of promising preclinical and clinical-stage programs. BCI’s active diligence team remains focused on identifying opportunities that can accelerate the development of meaningful treatments for celiac disease.

About Beyond Celiac Investments

BCI operates as the venture philanthropy program of Beyond Celiac, the nonprofit organization leading the effort to accelerate treatments and a cure for celiac disease. For additional information or to learn more about BCI, visit https://www.beyondceliac.org/beyond-celiac-investments/.

About Tolerance Bio

Tolerance Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on preserving, regenerating, and modulating thymic function to address immune diseases and increase healthspan. Tolerance Bio is developing a pipeline of therapies targeting thymus biology, including monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, and mRNA approaches. For more information, visit www.tolerancebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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