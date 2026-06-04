The Summer Countdown Is On: Waterfront Blues Festival Announces 2026 Daily Schedule, Plus Expansions and New Programming

Waterfront Blues festival is a celebration of music, culture, and community that continues to evolve, inspire, and bring people together for an unparalleled summer experience that draws tens of thousands of music lovers to Portland each year. Launched from a barge on the Willamette River and choreographed to a vibrant musical soundtrack, the Waterfront Blues Festival’s annual July 4th fireworks show is an epic finish the festival weekend and a special way to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The 39th annual Waterfront Blues Festival takes place July 2-4 2026 in Downtown Portland, Oregon

Three days of music, food, fireworks, and fun return to the Downtown Portland waterfront, July 2–4

As we look ahead to the festival's 40th year, we're excited to offer unique new experiences that will help ensure this beloved community tradition remains vibrant, sustainable, and accessible.” — Christina Fuller, Festival Director of Waterfront Blues Festival

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With one month to go until Portland’s iconic July 4th summer celebration, Waterfront Blues Festival announces the festival’s daily stage schedule, expanded layout, and 2026 food, beverage and art vendors. Organizers also announce pre-festival community concerts hosted around Portland and share details of a first-of-its-kind fundraiser dinner.Waterfront Blues Festival, July 2-4, 2026 in Downtown Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park, is a joyful kickoff to summer fun and a cornerstone event of the Pacific Northwest. 1-Day tickets and 3-Day passes at GA and VIP levels are available at waterfrontbluesfest.com/ticketsDAILY SCHEDULE & PROGRAMMING:The Waterfront Blues Festival will have more than 30 performances on three stages over three days, meaning non-stop music from 1:00-10:00 pm each day. The full schedule of performances on each stage throughout the festival is now available, making it easy for music lovers to map out catching all their must-see acts: VIEW FULL SCHEDULE HERE The 2026 lineup brings together voices from around the world, all carrying the DNA of the blues in completely different forms. Highlights include The Revivalists, Durand Jones & The Indications, Tank and The Bangas, Cymande, Hailu Mergia, Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble, Seratones, Toody Cole and Her Band, Glitterfox and dozens more acts showing how the blues moves across genres, borders, and decades.In addition to the live music on each stage, attendees can experience additional programming, including:-Waterfront Blues Festival July 4th Fireworks Show presented by Lithia & Driveway: Launched from a barge on the Willamette River, visible from all around the city and choreographed to a vibrant musical soundtrack, the Waterfront Blues Festival’s annual July 4th fireworks show is an epic finish the festival weekend and a special way to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.- Family Fun: A family-friendly and multigenerational celebration, the festival welcomes fans of all ages with free entry for kids 12 and younger thanks to Buick GMC of Beaverton. A dedicated family area called The Playin’ Ground features daily music activities, art from Mike Bennett, face painting and more.- Blues Cruises Presented by Kona Big Wave: Cruise the beautiful Willamette River and hear the sweet sounds of live music on the decks of the Portland Spirit. Each Blues Cruise features a unique theme, three intimate stages and an all-star lineup, including:-- Big Easy Cruise – Thursday, July 2: Bon Bon Vivant • Kota Dosa • Reggie Houston’s Box of Chocolates-- Cruisin’ to Memphis – Friday, July 3: Cascade Blues Association’s Journey to Memphis Allstars & Finals • Billy Stoops • Sleeper Wave-- Sail on Sister Cruise – Saturday, July 4: A Blues Fest Cares Cruise with NW Women Rhythm & Blues • Ms. Vee and a Badass Band • Mary Flower and Leon CotterFOOD, DRINK & MERCHANT VENDORS:Waterfront Blues Festival is a fully immersive festival experience featuring local food and drink in the Blues Bites food court, plus local vendors, artists and merchants through the festival grounds supporting Portland’s creative community and Downtown economy.2026 Waterfront Blues Festival vendors include:- Food: New for 2026: Flying Fish Co., Kate's Ice Cream, MidCity SmashedBurger, and Cametco Inc. Korean's Corn Dogs & Bingsoo Desserts. Returning favorites: Boke Bowl, Carioca Bowls, Cobra Dogs, Dairy Hill, Bates BBQ, Garbonzos, Fabos Tacos, Horn of Africa, and Al Forno Ferruzza Pizzera- Drink: Offerings will include: Straightaways Cocktails, Breakside Brewing, Kona Brewing, Portland Cider Co., Maryhill Winery, Sokol Blosser Winery serving wine as well as Frozé Slushies from their mobile wine bar, and Goodies Snack Shop pop-up marketplace offering a wide selection of non-alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, and treats- Merchants: Tender Loving Empire, Music Millennium, Ink Bus mobile tattoo studio, Atrum Arte, Crispins, PiCraft, Feel Good Shorts, Wild by Design, Sacred Paintbrush, Lhasa Trade, Joachim McMillan, Gary Houston, Mystique Fancy Faces, and Cascade Blues AssociationCOMMUNITY CONCERTS & LATE NIGHT SHOWSDuring the month of June, Waterfront Blues Festival has organized several free community events around Portland leading up to the festival weekend:- KMHD x WBF Live at the Midtown Beer Garden- June 4 and 11 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm with Alex Newman, host of KMHD’s The New Format- Summer Kick Off at Director Park- June 13 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm with music from Pomegranate and The Gold Experience.- Dad’s Rock at Wonderwood Springs; June 21 from 12:00-3:00 pm with free golf and live music.After the festival grounds close each night, there are great places to keep the party going, with official Waterfront Blues Festival Late Night Shows including:- Jack London Revue: July 2: Okonski, July 3: Bluesnik Organ Trio Hosts a Blues Fest All-Star Jam, July 4: Afro Dead - Tickets and details at.jacklondonrevue.com- The Downbeat: July 2-4 at 10 pm: A Down Home Blues, Funk & Soul Party - Tickets and details at thedownbeatbar.comDINNER ON THE BRIDGE FUNDRAISERWaterfront Blues Festival will host a special ticketed fundraising dinner on the Hawthorne Bridge on the evening of July 4. Featuring Chefs Vitaly Paley and Sarah Schafer, with appetizers from Plant Based Papi, República and Sebastiano’s, guests will enjoy a culinary bounty, live music, and a spectacular vantage point for Waterfront Blues Festival's fireworks show. The one-night event will celebrate Portland's music, culinary, and civic communities while raising funds to support the future of Waterfront Blues Festival and its year-round community impact."This dinner is an opportunity for people who care deeply about Waterfront Blues Festival and Portland to invest in the future of both," said Christina Fuller, Festival Director of Waterfront Blues Festival. "As we look ahead to the festival's 40th year, we're excited to offer unique new experiences that will help ensure this beloved community tradition remains vibrant, sustainable, and accessible for generations to come."Businesses and individuals interested in purchasing seats to Dinner on the Bridge can contact bridgedinner@waterfrontbluesfest.com. Pedestrian access across the Hawthorne Bridge will remain open throughout the event.For more information, visit www.waterfrontbluesfest.com

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