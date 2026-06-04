Traffic slowdowns expected June 9, 11 during Hwy 52 interchange traffic signal work in Rochester (June 4, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists at the Highway 52 interchanges at 41st St NW and 19th St NW Rochester can expect daytime traffic slowdowns Tuesday, June 9 and Thursday, June 11 while crews replace signal equipment, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

On June 9, crews will be replacing a signal cabinet at 41st St on the east side of Highway 52. The intersection’s traffic signals will be dark. Temporary stop signs will be in place during the work, which is expected to take 3-4 hours. Drivers will be in take-turns, stop-and-go traffic.

On June 11, crews will be replacing the video vehicle detection systems at 19th St NW and the west frontage road. The two signals will be in flashing red mode while the work is being done and there will be lane closures as crews replace the cameras on the mast arms and monotube over the lanes of traffic. The current video detection systems were installed during the ROC 52 project 21 years ago. The 19th St east frontage road/Elton Hills Dr intersection will be done at a later date. Drivers will be in take-turns, stop-and-go traffic.

Motorists who want to avoid traffic delays during this work should seek alternate routes each of the days.

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