Overnight I-90 detours planned in Austin for bridge beam setting work (June 4, 2026)

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AUSTIN, Minn. – Interstate 90 motorists in Austin will be detoured up and down ramps at two bridge locations overnight beginning June 9 while construction crews set beams on the new bridges, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists will see the detours each night on the following dates for the Highway 218 south bridge at 21st St NE near Austin Municipal Airport:

8 p.m. to 6 a.m., June 9 and 10.

Motorists will see the detours each night on the following dates for the Highway 218 north bridge at 14th St NW near Riverland Community College in Austin:

8 p.m. to 6 a.m., June 17 and 18

Interstate 90 will be closed at these times to allow crews to lift and set the bridge beams over I-90. Traffic will be directed up the off-ramp and down the on-ramp to continue on the highway. I-90 will be open during the daytime hours.

The westbound I-90 ramps at 14th St NW will close on June 12 as will the stretch of 14th St NW between I-90 and 18th Ave NW to the north of I-90. The eastbound ramps will remain open. The westbound ramps will be reopen for detours up and down while I-90 is closed for single day or weekend bridge related work.

The remaining Highway 218 north-14th St NW bridge will be closed at this time. This bridge will be demolished from 7 p.m., June 26 to 5 a.m., June 29 with the same type of up-down the ramps detour. This work will be announced again in advance of the planned bridge removal.

For more information, including detour routes, or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

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