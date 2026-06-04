OrthodontistNearMe Launches Directory Surfacing Orthodontic Practice Ownership

The directory displays practice ownership type and ABO board certification, details absent from Google and the American Association of Orthodontists directory.

You deserve to know who you're choosing. Ownership status appears on every listing, no exceptions and no paid removals. That is the entire reason we exist.” — Dr. Kevin Baharvand

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OrthodontistNearMe , a new orthodontic directory at theorthodontistnearme.com, has launched with a focus on a question most directories omit: who owns the practice providing a patient's care.Choosing an orthodontist is a long-term decision. Treatment often lasts 18 to 30 months, costs several thousand dollars, and can shape how a patient feels about themselves for years. The directory was built on the principle that the information patients need to make a confident choice should be easy to find.The directory's core differentiator is ownership transparency. Most directories list practices by name, address, and star rating. They do not indicate whether a practice is privately owned by the treating orthodontist or owned by a Dental Service Organization (DSO) or larger investor group. OrthodontistNearMe labels every listing based on the actual current owner rather than the name on the sign, addressing a common situation in which a doctor's name remains on the door long after the business has been sold.According to the company, the person treating a patient and the person making decisions about that patient's care are not always the same. Neither ownership model is inherently better, but patients benefit from knowing which one they are entering before committing to a multi-year treatment plan.Surfacing a credential most directories omitOrthodontistNearMe also displays American Board of Orthodontics (ABO) certification status on every listing. All orthodontists are licensed, but only about one in three U.S. orthodontists are ABO board certified, a voluntary credential requiring written and clinical examinations plus renewal every ten years. Even the American Association of Orthodontists' own member directory does not display this information. The directory surfaces it because the credential signals a sustained commitment to the specialty.Built on transparencyThe directory operates on four principles: transparency, with ownership status appearing on every listing and no paid removals; credentials, with board certification surfaced rather than ad spend; access, with Medicaid acceptance, weekend hours, and multiple-location status offered as searchable filters; and fairness, with core directory information identical for every practice, free or premium.The company is direct about its data sources. Most information in the directory is either self-reported by practices or compiled from publicly available online sources. Details can change, and some entries may be incomplete or out of date. OrthodontistNearMe encourages patients to verify important information directly with the practice, including ownership status, board certification, accepted insurance, and hours, before scheduling an appointment. OrthodontistNearMe is a directory, not a healthcare provider, and does not offer medical or dental advice.Patients can search practices, filter by relevant criteria, and view ownership transparency on every listing at theorthodontistnearme.com.

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