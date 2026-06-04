​The City of Gainesville Office of Equity & Inclusion and the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office will host the 16th Annual Gainesville-Alachua County Employment Law Seminar on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free virtual event will provide valuable information on current employment law issues affecting employers, human resources professionals, compliance investigators, attorneys and business owners. Registration is required. A Zoom link will be emailed to those who sign up.

Register online.

Featured sessions include:

Recent Developments in Employment Law, presented by Damon Kitchen, an attorney with Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP.

an attorney with Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP. AI in the Workplace: Implications for Employers, presented by Stephanie Marchman, an attorney with GrayRobinson, P.A.

presented by Stephanie Marchman, an attorney with GrayRobinson, P.A. Workers Compensation Compliance from the Employer Perspective, presented by Sean O'Connor, an attorney with McConnaughhay, Coonrod, Weaver & Stern, P.A.

presented by Sean O'Connor, an attorney with McConnaughhay, Coonrod, Weaver & Stern, P.A. Navigating Challenging Interactions in the Workplace, presented by Norman Seavers III, a consultant with Santa Fe College Continuing Education.





Florida Bar and Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) credit pending. To qualify, registered attendees must participate in all 4 sessions of the seminar.

“The annual Employment Law Seminar continues to provide employers and professionals with timely information on evolving workplace issues and legal requirements,” said Jacqueline Chung, manager of the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office.

For more information, contact the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office at 352-374-5275 or the City of Gainesville Office of Equity & Inclusion at 352-393-8670. ​