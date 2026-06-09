Rejuva Fresh® Announces the GoldBeauty™ Elite RF Microneedling Machine - Desktop Pro

Rejuva Fresh expands its RF portfolio with the FDA-cleared GoldBeauty™ Elite Desktop Pro for skin tightening, texture, and rejuvenation.

The technology has helped us achieve meaningful improvements in skin tightening and texture while providing a positive treatment experience for our patients.” — Dr. Prashant Wadhwa, Bio Aesthetics MD

ELLSWORTH, ME, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing to set the standard in professional aesthetic technology, Rejuva Fresh proudly announces the new GoldBeauty™ Elite RF Microneedling Machine - Desktop Pro. This powerful new system brings the highly acclaimed skin tightening capabilities of the renowned Proteus-V™ system into a convenient, space-saving desktop version. Operating at a relentless pace of innovation, Rejuva Fresh continues bringing cutting-edge, faster, and smarter aesthetic technologies to market. Best of all, this FDA-cleared medical-grade technology is priced to disrupt the industry—delivering exceptional performance without the sky-high price tags often associated with traditional aesthetic platforms.

Designed to empower beauty clinics and professional spas, the GoldBeauty™ Elite is a medical-grade aesthetic platform that combines RF microneedling and Fractional Non-Ablative RF technology into a single streamlined system. This dual-modality approach supports skin tightening, collagen stimulation, scar reduction, and skin rejuvenation without requiring surgical procedures or extended downtime.

"GoldBeauty™ Elite was developed to give clinics access to dual-modality RF technology in a streamlined platform that prioritizes both treatment performance and practitioner usability," said Niki Wu, Clinical Expert at Rejuva Fresh. "By combining RF microneedling and Fractional Non-Ablative RF technology with insulated gold-plated needles and real-time safety monitoring, the system allows providers to perform highly customizable skin rejuvenation treatments while maintaining a positive patient experience."

UNSTOPPABLE INNOVATION: HOW THE DESKTOP PRO OUTPERFORMS THE REST

Rejuva Fresh's pace of technology development is unrivaled, and the GoldBeauty™ Elite Desktop Pro is a prime example. The device combines mechanical stimulation with bipolar radiofrequency energy to support the body's natural healing response while promoting collagen remodeling and tissue rejuvenation.

KEY FEATURES AND MEDICAL-GRADE ADVANTAGES INCLUDE:

● Dual-Modality Technology: Combines RF microneedling and Fractional Non-Ablative RF technology within a single platform.

● Ultra-Fine 24K Gold Needles: Utilizes insulated 0.2mm gold-plated needles, approximately the thickness of three human hairs, designed to deliver RF energy into the dermis while helping protect the epidermis.

● Highly Versatile Treatment Options: Features interchangeable treatment heads including 25-pin and 49-pin microneedling electrodes as well as a 49-pin fractional RF head.

● Comprehensive Skin Rejuvenation: Helps improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, burn scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin texture.

● Safe for All Skin Tones: Designed to provide effective treatment options across a wide range of skin types, including tanned skin.

● Real-Time Electrode Monitoring: Continuously monitors needle-to-handle contact and alerts operators if a connection issue is detected.

● Enhanced Patient Safety: Incorporates innovative isolation module-coupler technology designed to help protect against potential electrical hazards.

● Practical User Interface: Features a responsive 15-inch touchscreen that allows practitioners to customize treatments and adjust settings efficiently.

● Smart Modular Design: Organized internal components simplify maintenance and troubleshooting without requiring highly specialized engineering support.

GOLD-PLATED INSULATED MICRONEEDLING TECHNOLOGY

One of the most distinctive features of GoldBeauty™ Elite is its use of insulated 24K gold-plated microneedles. Designed to deliver full-strength RF energy directly into the dermis while helping protect surrounding tissue, the system supports targeted collagen stimulation with a focus on patient comfort and controlled energy delivery.

The combination of mechanical microneedling and bipolar RF energy helps address multiple aesthetic concerns simultaneously, including wrinkles, skin laxity, acne scarring, stretch marks, and overall skin texture.

DUAL-MODALITY RF PERFORMANCE

GoldBeauty™ Elite is the only FDA-cleared microneedling device on the U.S. market providing dual-modality skin rejuvenation through the combination of RF microneedling and Fractional Non-Ablative RF technology.

This approach allows practitioners to perform highly customizable treatments while delivering skin tightening and cellular rejuvenation without the seasonal limitations often associated with traditional laser platforms.

YEAR-ROUND TREATMENT FLEXIBILITY

Unlike many light-based technologies, GoldBeauty™ Elite is designed to safely treat a broad range of skin tones, including tanned skin. This enables clinics and medical spas to maintain treatment schedules year-round while expanding treatment opportunities for a wider patient population.

BUSINESS-READY DESIGN FOR MODERN PRACTICES

In addition to clinical performance, GoldBeauty™ Elite was developed with day-to-day practice operations in mind. The system includes a portable frame, ergonomic handpiece, responsive touchscreen interface, free personal training and certification, and an industry-leading Lifetime Warranty.

The platform also features some of the lowest consumable costs in the industry, helping clinics maximize return on investment while maintaining a high standard of patient care.

"In my clinical practice, I've been consistently impressed by the Rejuva Fresh Proteus-V RF Microneedling System," said Dr. Prashant Wadhwa of Bio Aesthetics MD in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. "The technology has helped us achieve meaningful improvements in skin tightening and texture while providing a positive treatment experience for our patients. It is exciting to see Rejuva Fresh expand its portfolio with the new GoldBeauty Elite desktop model, giving practitioners additional options to meet patient needs. Based on our experience with the Proteus-V platform, we anticipate this new device will offer a comfortable treatment experience along with consistent and predictable outcomes."

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, spa owners no longer need to pay exorbitant prices for traditional, slower technology. Rejuva Fresh's determination to make state-of-the-art technology more accessible helps clinics maximize profitability while delivering exceptional patient outcomes.

About Rejuva Fresh®

Rejuva Fresh, LLC is a leading U.S.-based developer of innovative, high-quality aesthetic equipment. Committed to technological advancement, the company provides FDA-cleared and CE-certified technologies designed to help aesthetic practitioners expand treatment offerings while maximizing patient satisfaction.

For more information about the GoldBeauty™ Elite RF Microneedling Machine and other advanced aesthetic technologies, please visit www.rejuvafresh.com.

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