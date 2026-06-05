FridgeSpy exits beta and launches publicly 6/16/26 with AI meal planning, meal prep courses, and culinary learning space

FridgeSpy — AI-powered kitchen inventory and meal planning platform FridgeSpy dashboard showing kitchen inventory tracking, expiration alerts, and estimated savings FridgeSpy meal prep planner with AI-generated batch cooking ideas and weekly meal builder

FridgeSpy exits beta and opens full public access June 16 with AI meal planning and prep courses built from user feedback.

Our beta users showed us exactly what people need. They came for the inventory tracking and stayed because it was saving them real money — then asked for more. June 16 is for them.” — Matthew Faxon, Founder, FridgeSpy

PORTAGE , IN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FridgeSpy , the AI-powered kitchen inventory and meal planning platform at fridgespy.com, has officially exited beta testing and will open full public access on June 16, 2026. The platform’s expanded feature set — developed directly in response to feedback from thousands of beta users — includes AI-driven recipe meal planning, a tiered knowledge meal prep course system, and the foundation of a culinary knowledge base covering everything from everyday cooking to home canning and food preservation.During the beta period, FridgeSpy users reported significant reductions in household food waste and grocery spending, with the platform’s expiration tracking and AI recipe suggestions helping families avoid throwing away food before it could be used. According to the USDA, American households waste an estimated 30 to 40 percent of their food supply annually — a problem FridgeSpy was built specifically to solve at the individual household level.The June 16 launch introduces features shaped entirely by what beta users asked for. The core inventory experience — tracking refrigerator, freezer, and pantry contents, monitoring expiration dates, and generating smart grocery lists — has been refined based on real-world usage patterns. On top of that foundation, FridgeSpy now offers AI-generated recipe suggestions based on ingredients already on hand, weekly meal planning tools, and a full meal prep course system.The meal prep courses are structured around four knowledge tiers: Introductory, Basic, Moderate, and Professional. Each level is designed to meet users exactly where they are — whether cooking for the first time or looking to master weekly batch cooking workflows. Courses are integrated directly with the app’s planning and inventory tools so users can apply skills immediately to their own kitchen.Also launching June 16 is the FridgeSpy culinary knowledge base, a growing reference library covering foundational cooking techniques, batch cooking strategies, and home food preservation methods including canning and fermenting — topics beta users repeatedly requested.“Our beta users showed us exactly what people need,” said the founder of FridgeSpy. “They came for the inventory tracking and stayed because it was saving them real money. Then they started asking for more — how to actually cook what they had, how to prep for the week, how to preserve food at home. That feedback built everything we are launching on June 16.”Full public access to FridgeSpy opens June 16, 2026 at fridgespy.com. No download or hardware is required. Early adopters can claim lifetime access using the promotional code PHLIFETIME99 at checkout, limited to the first 500 redemptions. Once those slots are gone, lifetime access will not be available again.For more information, visit fridgespy.com.

FridgeSpy App Demo — AI Kitchen Inventory and Meal Planning

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