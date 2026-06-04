UPDATE – Suspect In Custody* Search Warrants Lead to Three Arrests for Drug Offenses in Wilmington

Date Posted: Thursday, June 4th, 2026

The Delaware State Police is announcing the apprehension of 44-year-old Darvin Connor in connection with a November narcotics distribution investigation.

On November 8, 2025, members of the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Drug Unit and Special Operations Response Team executed search warrants at two residences in Wilmington following an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics. The investigation identified Darvin Connor, Tayvon Brown, Alexander Wade, and Rhasheed Gilliam as suspects involved in distributing narcotics from the homes. During the execution of the search warrants, Brown, Gilliam, and Wade were taken into custody. Connor was not located and remained at large.

On June 1, 2026, The United States Marshals Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended Connor in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Upon his transfer to Delaware, he will be charged for the following offenses:

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.