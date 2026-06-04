BayCoast Bank Awards $100,000 to Support New Bedford Community Health’s Primary Care Expansion

New Bedford Community Health Logo

New Bedford Community Health Logo

New Bedford Community Health plays a vital role in ensuring access to quality healthcare, and we are proud to support this expansion as it works to meet the growing needs of the region.”
— John McMahon, Senior Vice President, Community Engagement
NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Bedford Community Health (NBCH) is pleased to announce a $100,000 commitment from BayCoast Bank in support of its More Access, Better Care – Building for a Healthier Future capital campaign, an initiative to expand access to primary care for residents across Greater New Bedford.

This investment will help advance NBCH’s efforts to transform a long-vacant former retail property into a modern primary care center, increasing access to essential healthcare services for thousands of patients. Once complete, the expanded site will allow NBCH to serve approximately 3,000 additional patients each year while enhancing care coordination, patient experience, and overall community health.

BayCoast Bank’s support reflects its strong commitment to strengthening the communities it serves through investments in health, wellbeing, and local infrastructure. Their giving priorities emphasize initiatives that create meaningful, lasting impact, particularly for underserved populations, aligning closely with NBCH’s mission.

“We are deeply grateful to BayCoast Bank for their partnership and their investment in the health of our community,” said Cheryl Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of New Bedford Community Health. “Access to primary care is foundational to a thriving community. This gift helps ensure that more individuals and families can receive timely, high-quality care close to home. BayCoast understands what it means to be a true community partner, and we are proud to work alongside them.”

NBCH’s expansion project comes at a critical time, as demand for primary care continues to grow across the region. By increasing capacity and modernizing facilities, the project will play a key role in reducing barriers to care and improving health outcomes for local residents.

“At BayCoast Bank, we are committed to investing in initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people in our communities,” said John McMahon, Senior Vice President, Community Engagement. “New Bedford Community Health plays a vital role in ensuring access to quality healthcare, and we are proud to support this expansion as it works to meet the growing needs of the region.”

The More Access, Better Care campaign continues to build momentum, with more than $4.8 million raised toward its $6.95 million goal. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2026, with the new facility opening in 2027.

How to Support To learn more about the campaign or to make a gift, visit www.gnbchc.org or contact Rhonda Veugen at rhondaveugen@gnbchc.org.

Tabitha Silva: Marketing and Communications Specialist
New Bedford Community Health
+1 508-342-4128
TSILVA@GNBCHC.ORG
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BayCoast Bank Awards $100,000 to Support New Bedford Community Health’s Primary Care Expansion

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Tabitha Silva: Marketing and Communications Specialist
New Bedford Community Health
+1 508-342-4128 TSILVA@GNBCHC.ORG
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New Bedford Community Health
874 Purchase Street
New Bedford, Massachusetts, 02740
United States
+1 508-992-6553
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New Bedford Community Health is a non-profit, multicultural, community health center. located in the heart of Downtown New Bedford, MA. For over 40 years, NBCH has been providing equitable, patient-focused, culturally competent, and community-centered care in southeastern Massachusetts for everyone regardless of their ability to pay. NBCH’s mental health, medical, and dental services, programs, staff, and values ensure that we serve people from all walks of life. It does not matter whether you are employed or unemployed, new to the South Coast or a lifelong resident of the area, uninsured or insured, everyone in need of healthcare is welcome here.

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