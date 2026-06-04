Bishop Leroy Guillory Reflects on Compton Mayoral Campaign and Thanks Supporters, It was a 'Compton Reunion'

Bishop Guillory, takes time to say 'Thank You' to the Compton Voters COMPTON REUNION SONG available on all music platforms

Bishop Guillory Thanks Compton Voters for Their Support in the 2026 Municipal Election. It was a 'Compton Reunion.'

Thank you for believing in democracy and for believing in me. This campaign was never about me, it was about the people of Compton and their voices being heard.” — Bishop Leroy Guillory, Ombudsman General

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Leroy Guillory, candidate for Mayor of Compton 2026, has sent out a heartfelt message to all the homeowners who signed his nomination papers, the individuals who voted for him, and his team; 'TEAM COMPTON' as he reflects on his mayoral campaign.As the campaign comes to an end, Bishop Guillory would like to express his sincere gratitude to all the Compton homeowners who showed their support by signing his nomination papers. Their belief in his vision for the city and their willingness to be a part of the democratic process is truly commendable.Bishop Guillory would also like to thank all the individuals who voted for him in the mayoral election. He is grateful for their trust and confidence in his ability to lead the city towards a brighter future. Their votes were a testament to their belief in his campaign and his commitment to serving the people of Compton.Lastly, Bishop Guillory would like to extend his heartfelt appreciation to Team Compton, who worked tirelessly to make his campaign a campaign for the people. Their dedication, hard work, and unwavering support were instrumental in spreading his message and connecting with the community. He is proud of the campaign they ran and is grateful for the journey, even though they did not win the election he won amazing memories of his people supporting a Compton native son, their classmate, their neighbor, their friend.Bishop Guillory's mayoral campaign may have come to an end, but his commitment to the people of Compton remains unwavering. As Ombudsman General he serves all 50 states and six Territories and has promise to continue to work towards making the city a better place for all its residents. Once again, he would like to thank all the homeowners, voters, and Team Compton for their support and for being a part of this journey. Together, they have shown that Compton is a city of unity, strength, and resilience.We talked to Bishop Guillory, after the results came out and he said; as a candidate for Compton Mayor my message to the voters who participated in the election; I want to express his sincere gratitude to each and every voter who came out and cast a ballot for the candidate they believed in."I must say that I was very moved by the support that I received from the Compton voters," Bishop Guillory continued. "Thank you for believing in democracy and for believing in me. This campaign was never about me, it was about the people of Compton and their voices being heard."Bishop Guillory ran a campaign focused on the needs and concerns of the community. He listened to the people of Compton and promised to be a voice for them if elected. His message resonated with the voters, and he is grateful for their trust and support."I want to thank each and every voter who took the time to research the candidates and make an informed decision. Your vote matters and it is a crucial part of our democratic process,"Bishop Guillory's message to the voters of Compton is a reminder of the importance of civic engagement and the power of democracy. He hopes to inspire others to get involved in their communities and make their voices heard. The 2026 municipal election may be over, but Bishop Guillory's message of gratitude and commitment to serving the people of Compton will continue.###

"Compton Reunion"

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