Maverick Plumbing Technicians Launches Redesigned Website for Monterey & Santa Cruz County Homeowners

Maverick Plumbing Technicians, Inc.

New platform includes dedicated success stories section documenting real plumbing resolutions for homeowners throughout Monterey & Santa Cruz County.

The work we do in the field speaks for itself, but people need to be able to see that before they call” — Jorge Ortiz

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Plumbing Technicians, Inc., a licensed and insured plumbing contractor serving Watsonville, Santa Cruz, and surrounding areas throughout Santa Cruz County and parts of Monterey County, has launched a fully redesigned website at maverickplumbingtechnicians.com. The updated platform is built to help residential and commercial customers identify services, confirm local coverage, and reach the company directly and it now includes a dedicated section documenting real service outcomes from customers across the region.The new website reflects the company's growth since its founding by Jorge Ortiz, who launched Maverick Plumbing Technicians with a focus on technical competency, clear communication, and reliable workmanship. The redesign represents an investment in the company's digital infrastructure as homeowners increasingly rely on a contractor's online presence to make service decisions before placing a call.A centerpiece of the updated site is the Success Stories section, which compiles verified accounts from customers served across Watsonville, Santa Cruz, and surrounding communities. The accounts span a range of service types water heater repair and installation, drain and sewer work, leak detection, emergency response, and additional services including sump pump repair and water softener installation and document not just the result, but the specific problem, the diagnostic approach, and what resolution looked like in practice.Among the documented outcomes: a hybrid water heater that another contractor had assessed as unrepairable was successfully diagnosed and fixed by Maverick Plumbing, restoring hot water and saving the customer the cost of full replacement. In a separate case, a family experiencing a two-minute wait for hot water in their bathroom had a crossover valve and recirculating pump installed, reducing the wait to approximately 15 seconds. A Santa Cruz homeowner who called on a weekend with a blocked sewer line received same-day response, with full restoration of the toilet on the first visit and the secondary drain issue resolved on a scheduled return.The collection also includes an account of an underground water leak detected and repaired beneath a lawn in a single morning visit with minimal disruption to the yard, a whole-home repipe completed after a hidden under-house leak was identified as the cause of a rising water bill, and a repair in which a plumber noticed a secondary drain issue during a garbage disposal replacement and cleared it on the spot rather than leaving it unaddressed.Jorge Ortiz commented on the decision to build the success stories section into the site's structure. "The work we do in the field speaks for itself, but people need to be able to see that before they call," said Ortiz. "These are real jobs specific problems, honest accounts of what the work involved, and what the customer ended up with. That's the kind of information that actually helps someone decide."The site covers the company's full service range, including water heater repair and installation for both traditional tank and tankless systems, drain cleaning, hydro jetting, clogged drain repair, sewer line repair, sewer camera inspection, leak detection, water leak repair, slab leak repair, gas leak repair, repiping, fixture installation and repair, sump pump installation and replacement, backflow preventer services, water softener installation, and reverse osmosis system installation. Emergency plumbing services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Commercial plumbing for businesses, property managers, and commercial facilities is also addressed throughout the site.The launch coincides with continued growth in demand for licensed trade plumbing services across Santa Cruz County, where aging residential infrastructure, hard water conditions prevalent throughout the region, and seasonal groundwater pressure from Central Coast rain patterns contribute to consistent service needs.Maverick Plumbing Technicians, Inc. holds an active California Contractors State License Board license under number 1102966. The company serves residential property owners, property managers, and commercial clients across Santa Cruz County and parts of Monterey County.For more information or to request service, visit maverickplumbingtechnicians.com or call (831) 515-9903.Maverick Plumbing Technicians, Inc.Phone: (831) 515-9903Email: jorge@maverickplumbinginc.comWebsite: maverickplumbingtechnicians.comAddress: 101 Cooper Street Suite 234, Santa Cruz, CA 95060About Maverick Plumbing Technicians, Inc.Maverick Plumbing Technicians, Inc. is a licensed and insured plumbing contractor based in Watsonville, California. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing services throughout Santa Cruz County and parts of Monterey County, including 24/7 emergency plumbing, water heater services, drain and sewer work, and leak detection. CSLB License #1102966.

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