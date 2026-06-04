T-NeuroDx to Present AlzheimerGuard™ Human Data at AAIC 2026

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Immune Biomarker Targets Alzheimer’s Trial Enrichment and Early Clinical Detection

Alzheimer’s disease is increasingly recognized as a complex interaction between neurodegeneration and the immune system” — Dr. Christopher Wheeler

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T-NeuroDx , a biotechnology company developing novel immune-based diagnostics for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that it will present new data on its proprietary biomarker platform at the 2026 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC).The presentation will highlight recent biomarker findings in the Biomarkers category of the Emerging Topics Session at AAIC.As disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer’s continue to emerge, the need for accessible and scalable diagnostic tools has become increasingly important. T-NeuroDx believes that immune biomarkers may provide a critical new lens for understanding disease progression and identifying patients most likely to benefit from intervention.“Alzheimer’s disease is increasingly recognized as a complex interaction between neurodegeneration and the immune system,” said Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Chief Science Officer of T-NeuroDx. “Our human data strengthen the case that adaptive immune responses may provide valuable insights into disease status and progression. Our AlzheimerGuard technology, for example, has the potential to become an important tool for both researchers and clinicians.”The AAIC 2026 presentation builds upon years of research investigating age-related immune cell populations and their relationship to Alzheimer’s disease. The company continues to validate the AlzheimerGuard platform through ongoing studies and collaborations designed to expand clinical datasets and further demonstrate utility across diverse patient populations.The findings also support T-NeuroDx’s broader strategy of leveraging immune-system biology to develop novel diagnostics capable of addressing unmet needs in neurodegenerative disease detection and management.About T-NeuroDxT-NeuroDx is a diagnostics company focused on developing innovative biomarkers to detect neurodegenerative diseases at their earliest stages. The company’s lead platform, AlzheimerGuard, is being developed to create accessible blood-based diagnostic solutions that support early intervention, improved clinical trials, and better outcomes for patients at risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

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