Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,033 in the last 365 days.

Canyon County Title and Registration Department now offering ID and Star Card services

The Canyon County Motor Vehicle Office is now providing ID, driver license renewals, and Star Card services to the public through both walk-ins and scheduled appointments.

The Canyon County Motor Vehicle Office is now providing ID, driver license renewals, and Star Card services to the public through both walk-ins and scheduled appointments. This expansion supports Canyon County residents to have increased access to essential licensing services. 

These services reflect the county’s commitment to modernizing customer service and improving access to critical resources.

DMVs across Idaho are transforming to meet customer demand. Canyon County Motor Vehicle Office is one example of meeting citizens’ DMV service demands.

Many counties are implementing a more flexible approach to deliver DMV services statewide. This represents commitment to cost-conscious government solutions! ITD greatly supports Canyon and other county efforts with these modern delivery models.

Residents are encouraged to save time by scheduling an appointment online at www.canyoncounty.id.gov/dmv/. Restrictions may apply.

For questions or additional information, contact the Canyon County Title and Registration Department at 208-455-6020.

Photo credit: Andrew Stott

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Canyon County Title and Registration Department now offering ID and Star Card services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.