Continued Growth For Women Attorney Organization CounselHer Circle

In February of this year, women attorneys from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers launched CounselHer Circle, a new network for women attorneys in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In February of this year, three women attorneys from Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers launched CounselHer Circle, a new professional network for women attorneys in Hampton Roads. Founded by Bailey Gifford, Esq., Cara Purvis, Esq. and Brenna Streeter, Esq. , the organization was created to provide connection and collaboration between women attorneys throughout Hampton Roads.The inaugural event, held on February 19 at the Town Point Club in downtown Norfolk, brought together 40 women attorneys from across the region. The group represented a vibrant mix of practice areas, ages, and career stages, proving that this network fills a vital gap in the local legal community.“When I graduated law school in 2020 it was at the height of COVID. I moved to Hampton Roads without really knowing anyone… It took several years to build relationships with women in the area and have a support system that understood the challenges I was facing.” said Bailey Gifford, Senior Associate Attorney. “CounselHer Circle is a group that I wish would have existed when I became an attorney – somewhere I could have gone to find the mentorship and community I was lacking back then.”Attendees at this first event echoed that the group provided a community the women didn’t realize they needed until they had it. The dedication to building an environment for both both social and professional connections was continued in their second event held in April, a yoga and soundbath session. The group is continuing to grow as its third event, a networking breakfast, is coming up in early June. More details can be found at https://cooperhurley.com/counselher-circle/

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