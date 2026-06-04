Safety improvement project beginning on Route 19 in Washington County Monday
Work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 8, on a safety improvement project along Route 19 near the intersections of Black Hollow Road and Everett Hagy Road in Washington County.
BRISTOL – Work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 8, on a safety improvement project along Route 19 near the intersections of Black Hollow Road and Everett Hagy Road in Washington County.
These improvements will include removing the existing connection for Everett Hagy Road to Route 19 near Black Hollow Road. A cul-de-sac will be added on Everett Hagy Road at that location.
Turn-lane and median improvements are also included in this project.
Motorists should be alert to lane shifts on Route 19 during this project. Use caution, slow down, and stay alert when traveling through the work zone.
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