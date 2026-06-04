Superintendent Maurice "Mo" Green Launches North Carolina Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council to Strengthen Family Voice in Public Education

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction today announced the launch of the North Carolina Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council, a new statewide initiative designed to strengthen meaningful family engagement in public education and support implementation of the state’s Strategic Plan.

The North Carolina Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council will bring together parent leaders from across the state to serve in an advisory capacity aligned to the eight State Board of Education regions. The initiative is designed to elevate informed family voice, strengthen trust and ensure that those closest to students play an active role in shaping the future of public education.

For purposes of this initiative, the term "parent" is intended to be inclusive of all primary caregivers, including guardians and other family members who play a central role in a child’s education.

“As we continue to implement our Strategic Plan, it is critical that we engage families not just as stakeholders, but as informed partners,” said North Carolina Superintendent Maurice "Mo" Green. “This Council will help us build a strong group of leaders who understand our system and can provide meaningful input to improve outcomes for students.”

Applications Available Now

Parents and caregivers interested in serving on the North Carolina Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council may submit an application beginning June 4, 2026.

Interested individuals should submit their completed applications directly at this link.

Applications must be submitted by September 15, 2026.

Encouraging Broad Participation

District superintendents, charter school and lab school leaders (“PSU Leaders”) are encouraged to help identify and support strong candidates and to promote this opportunity within their communities. Applicants may also indicate if they were encouraged or nominated by their local Public School Unit.

From the pool of applicants, the North Carolina Superintendent will appoint a statewide Parent Advisory Council of 16–24 members, ensuring representation from each of the eight State Board regions.

Building Informed Parent Leaders

Selected members will participate in a structured virtual orientation led by state education leaders to build understanding of:

School governance and funding

State and local education systems

Accountability and performance measures

Strategic Plan priorities

The Council will begin meeting quarterly in November 2026, providing structured input on key initiatives and helping inform ongoing implementation of the Strategic Plan.

Most meetings will be held virtually. Members of the Council will be expected to serve for two years.

Click here for more information about the State Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council, including access to the application.

Contact:

Rupen Fofaria

Director, Office of the State Board of Education

rupen.fofaria@dpi.nc.gov