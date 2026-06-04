Fifth Street daytime closures in Lincolnia June 8-11

LINCOLNIA – Weather permitting, Fifth Street (Route 1144) between Cherokee Avenue (Route 2246) and Chowan Avenue (Route 2241) will be closed to through traffic Monday, June 8; Tuesday, June 9; Wednesday, June 10; and Thursday, June 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day for drainage pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Fifth Street will have access, but due to the pipe being located immediately east of the Fifth Street/Cherokee Avenue intersection, traffic will only be able to access Fifth Street via Chowan Avenue.

Through traffic will be detoured via Cherokee Avenue, Third Street (Route 884) and Chowan Avenue back to Fifth Street. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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