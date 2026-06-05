Celeste Marie Wilson Tapped For Main Stage Performance At Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala Washington DC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Celeste Marie Wilson Management announced that the young spunky Texas Tornado has landed a main stage performance at the upcoming annual Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame (WSHOF) in Washington DC. WSHOF recognizes established career female songwriters for their major contributions to music. Celeste remarked, “I was there last year and met a number of internationally recognized songwriters which blew me away. Now this year I have been invited to perform for them. How cool is that?” In other news Celeste Marie is currently nominated for Best Actress In A Music Video by the Josie Music Awards Foundation with her upcoming video currently scheduled for international release on July 10th. On the audio side her current single “Jesus, Tequila, And Whiskey” (Grass Roots Promotions) is steadily gaining multiple weekly spins station after station. Next up Celeste's summer release of “What Else Could I Need?” on June 12th which will be serviced to Texas radio by Gilligan Music Group. Today Barry Coffing CEO SpringBoard Festivals announced that Celeste Marie will be performing at four SpringBoard sanctioned venues starting at the end of June. In August again in conjunction with SpringBoard Festivals Celeste will be performing in New Orleans at this year's annual Cutting Edge event. In October the aspiring artist/songwriter performs at SpringBoard South. Late fall will see the release of a Christmas holiday music project featuring established artists The Mighty Orq, Marvan Alexander and Dan Smith. Recorded at Wire Road with world famous recording engineer Andy Bradley, arrangement by Barry Coffing. For tour dates and more visit Celeste Marie Wilson

Jesus, Tequila, & Whiskey

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