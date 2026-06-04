Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,125 in the last 365 days.

Testimony on Eric's ID Amendment Act of 2026 (Bill 26-0619)

The DC State Board of Education's president, Jacque Patterson, gave testimony to the DC Council's Comittee on Transportation & the Environment. President Patterson conveyed the Board's support for Bill 26-0619 and also called on Council to make additional amendments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Testimony on Eric's ID Amendment Act of 2026 (Bill 26-0619)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.