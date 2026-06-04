Dr. Tracy Latz Says the Future of Leadership May Depend More on Mental Fitness Than Resilience

Dr. Tracy Latz Dr. Tracy Latz, MD

Integrative psychiatrist and mental fitness expert highlights why sustainable performance requires more than resilience in today's workplace.

Mental fitness helps leaders maintain performance before stress becomes burnout.” — Dr. Tracy Latz

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations continue navigating rapid change, workforce challenges, and increasing demands on leaders, Dr. Tracy Latz , MD, MS, believes one leadership skill is becoming more important than ever: mental fitness.A psychiatrist, speaker, author, and mental fitness expert with more than 35 years of experience, Dr. Latz is helping organizations rethink how they approach leadership performance, stress management, and long-term success. While resilience has long been viewed as the gold standard for navigating adversity, she believes today's leaders need a broader set of skills to sustain performance over time."Resilience is important, but resilience alone focuses on recovery," said Dr. Latz. "Mental fitness focuses on how we operate before we reach the point of exhaustion. It helps people maintain clarity, adaptability, and performance without constantly running on empty."According to Dr. Latz, many high-achieving professionals have learned how to perform under pressure but have never been taught how to sustain that performance in a healthy way. As a result, organizations often reward behaviors that appear productive in the short term while creating burnout and diminished effectiveness over the long term.Her work combines traditional psychiatric training with insights from neuroscience, mind-body medicine, stress physiology, and personal transformation. Through speaking engagements, educational programs, and consulting initiatives, she helps leaders better understand the relationship between mindset, emotional regulation, decision-making, and workplace performance.Dr. Latz believes mental fitness has implications far beyond individual well-being. Leadership behavior often influences workplace culture, employee engagement, retention, and organizational effectiveness. Leaders who understand how to manage stress, regulate emotions, and maintain perspective during periods of uncertainty are often better equipped to guide teams through change.Throughout her career, Dr. Latz has worked with professionals across healthcare, business, education, and leadership sectors. Her approach encourages leaders to move beyond simply pushing through challenges and instead develop systems that support sustainable performance.In addition to her clinical and educational work, Dr. Latz is a co-founder of Shift Your Life , LLC, where she develops programs designed to help individuals and organizations create meaningful and lasting change. She has authored multiple books and continues to speak nationally on topics including burnout, mental fitness, leadership, and personal transformation.As conversations around workplace well-being continue to evolve, Dr. Latz hopes organizations will begin viewing mental fitness as a core leadership competency rather than an optional wellness initiative."The leaders who thrive in the future won't necessarily be the ones who can endure the most pressure," said Dr. Latz. "They'll be the ones who understand how to perform at a high level without allowing pressure to dictate how they perform."For more information about Dr. Tracy Latz, upcoming speaking engagements, and leadership programs, visit her website and professional platforms.ABOUT DR. TRACY LATZDr. Tracy Latz, MD, MS, is an integrative psychiatrist, author, speaker, and mental fitness expert. Her work combines neuroscience, psychiatry, mind-body medicine, and practical wellness strategies to help individuals and organizations achieve sustainable success while improving overall well-being.

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