Gov. Beshear: $1.8 Million in State Funding Approved for Workforce Training To Support Nearly 2,300 Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2025) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted new momentum within the state’s workforce development initiatives, positioning communities around Kentucky for future economic success.

Nearly 2,300 Kentuckians will receive skills training thanks to support provided through the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC), which oversees programs attached to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that help private-sector businesses establish industry-specific training initiatives.

“Making sure Kentucky’s talented workforce has the tools and resources needed to continue developing and growing is key to maintaining our economic momentum and supporting our people,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our BSSC program helps communities in every corner of the state, allowing for more investment, better jobs and increased opportunity. We are committed to investing in the people who make the commonwealth a better place to live and do business.”

This month’s approvals included workforce training support for over 360 employees at James Marine in Paducah and 201 workers at Lyons Magnus East in Walton. Other approvals include 200 trainees at CertainTeed Gypsum in Silver Grove, 129 trainees for Carbide Industries in Louisville, 90 employees at El Toro.com in Louisville, 72 workers at Flottweg Separation Technology in Independence, and 60 trainees at Log Still Distillery Management Co. in New Haven, among others.

The most recent BSSC meeting marks the first approvals of fiscal year 2026. In fiscal year 2025, the BSSC board approved more than $9.5 million in training funds and credits for over 30,600 trainees across 115 Kentucky facilities.

In fiscal year 2024, the BSSC board of directors approved roughly $19 million in funds and credits for 104 Kentucky facilities to train 42,600-plus workers – the most since 2016.

Gov. Beshear previously announced over $10 million for 115 applicants throughout the state to train nearly 35,000 workers for fiscal year 2023. The state also provided over $8.4 million in funds and credits during fiscal year 2022. Those funds assisted with workforce training for more than 35,400 Kentucky employees.

Employers across the state benefit from BSSC’s Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Skills Training Investment Credit (STIC) programs. GIA provides cash reimbursements for occupational and skills upgrade training at Kentucky businesses, while STIC offers state income tax credits for companies to offset the costs for approved training programs. Applications for both programs are accepted and considered for approval by the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation Board of Directors.

Types of operations that could qualify for BSSC incentives include manufacturing, agribusiness, nonretail service or technology, headquarters operations, state-licensed hospital operations, coal severing and processing, alternative fuel, gasification, renewable energy production, or carbon dioxide transmission pipelines.

For more information on the Bluegrass State Skills Corp. or to apply for workforce training assistance, visit ced.ky.gov/BSSC.

Kentucky’s investment in workforce development builds on the best five-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,200 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling close to $40 billion in announced investments, creating nearly 63,000 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $18 billion more than the next highest total.

The robust job creation has been accompanied by rising wages across the commonwealth. Since 2022, the average incentivized hourly wage has topped $26 in three consecutive years for the first time.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States: Ford Motor Co. and SK On’s transformative $5.8 billion, 5,000-job BlueOval SK Battery Park in Hardin County; AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County; Ford Motor Co.’s $2 billion, 2,200 job commitment in Louisville; and Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County, among others.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

Kentucky also secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2024 Governor’s Cup rankings. Site Selection also placed Kentucky second in the South Central region and No. 6 nationally in its 2025 Prosperity Cup ranking, which recognizes state-level economic development agencies for their success in landing capital investment projects.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

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