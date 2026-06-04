Gov. Beshear: TrinDocs To Expand Lexington Operation With $636,000 Investment, Creating 20 Kentucky Jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2025) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted continued momentum within the state’s technology sector as TrinDocs, a software company specializing in accounts payable automation and procurement solutions, will expand its Lexington operation with a $636,000 investment, creating 20 Kentucky jobs.

“Companies like TrinDocs are reinvesting across Kentucky, creating new jobs for our people and showing that our commonwealth is a place where businesses succeed and grow,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our economy is red-hot, and announcements like this are helping us continue to create a brighter future for all our people. I want to thank TrinDocs’ leaders for their belief in the commonwealth and congratulate them on this exciting next step as a company.”

As a result of continued growth and increased customer demand, TrinDocs will lease a new office building that will nearly quadruple the operating space of the company’s current facility. The added room will allow the company to keep its headquarters in Lexington while supporting 20 new employees. Construction is expected to begin and be completed before the end of the year.

“Now in our sixth consecutive year of record growth, with 2025 being our fourth straight year of at least 20% increases in revenue year over year, it is exciting to see our team’s hard work make this new corporate headquarters a reality,” said Jeremy Prichard, senior director of sales and marketing at TrinDocs.

TrinDocs is a software company specializing in accounts payable automation and document management solutions. The company helps businesses streamline invoice processing, reduce manual workloads and improve operational efficiency. At the end of 2024, TrinDocs was certified by MSDynamicsWorld following a rigorous evaluation by multiple independent Microsoft MVP experts. Looking ahead, the company’s 10-year strategic plan includes development of new products that will allow it to expand into additional markets.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is looking forward to the company growing its presence in the community: “We are excited TrinDocs is expanding its Lexington footprint with the creation of new career opportunities. TrinDocs is helping build Lexington’s tech sector, and we are proud to be the home of their growing headquarters.”

Commerce Lexington President and CEO Bob Quick highlighted the company’s work in the technology field: “Businesses are always looking for ways to be more efficient in their operations, both for speed and to reduce cost. Local software company TrinDocs has helped a multitude of companies achieve things like faster invoice processing, company-wide document visibility and fully automated solutions. We are pleased to have TrinDocs as part of our technology community and congratulate them on this wonderful expansion. We appreciate TrinDocs’ investment and confidence in the Greater Lexington region.”

TrinDocs investment and job creation build on the best five-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,200 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $43 billion in announced investments, creating more than 63,200 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $18 billion more than the next highest total.

The robust job creation has been accompanied by rising wages across the commonwealth. Since 2022, the average incentivized hourly wage has topped $26 in three consecutive years for the first time.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States: Ford Motor Co. and SK On’s transformative $5.8 billion, 5,000-job BlueOval SK Battery Park in Hardin County; AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County; Ford Motor Co.’s $2 billion, 2,200-job commitment in Louisville; and Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County, among others.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

Kentucky also secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2024 Governor’s Cup rankings. Site Selection also placed Kentucky second in the South Central region and No. 6 nationally in its 2025 Prosperity Cup ranking, which recognizes state-level economic development agencies for their success in landing capital investment projects.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) last month preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $420,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $636,000 and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 20 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $46, including benefits, across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, TrinDocs can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

For more information on TrinDocs, visit trindocs.com.

A detailed community profile for Fayette County can be viewed here.

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