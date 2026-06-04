Gov. Beshear: ValorFlex Packaging To Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Bowling Green With $6.4 Million Investment, Create 25 High-Paying Jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 31, 2025) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new project for ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky, a veteran-owned leader in manufacturing, real estate and energy resource innovation, as the company plans to relocate its new corporate headquarters to Bowling Green with a $6.4 million investment, creating 25 high-wage jobs.

“Kentucky’s surging economy is attracting businesses from all over the country ready to tap into our prime location, low energy costs and skilled workforce,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s announcement is an exciting next step for ValorFlex as they further establish operations in Warren County. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their belief in the commonwealth. There are many different places a company can consider when looking to relocate, and we are glad they made the decision to establish their new home here in Kentucky.”

ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky continues to complete its overall business planning, which includes plans to locate its new corporate headquarters in Bowling Green with a state-of-the-art facility. The strategic expansion emphasizes the company’s commitment to grow and develop a business model that best serves its growing consumer base. Senior leadership and high-level support personnel from the previous corporate facility will work at the new location. This announcement follows ValorFlex’s recent $23.4 million investment to establish an advanced manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, creating 82 full-time positions. These operations will serve as the central hub for the company’s growing national footprint.

“Establishing our corporate headquarters in Bowling Green is both a strategic and personal decision,” said Thomas Hazlette, president and CEO of ValorFlex Holdings of Kentucky. “This community offers the talent, infrastructure and business environment we need to lead our company into its next phase of growth. We’re excited to cultivate long-lasting roots here and to continue to invest in a place that reflects our values of servant leadership and taking care of people while it supports our long-term vision.”

ValorFlex Holdings is based in Nashville, Tennessee. ValorFlex Packaging of Kentucky Inc. is a veteran-owned, flexible packaging provider specializes in custom pouching, lamination and flexographic printing. The company serves clients in the food and beverage, pet food, health and beauty and specialty product sectors.

Warren County Judge/Executive Doug Gorman highlighted the company’s belief in the community: “We are honored to have ValorFlex Holdings of Kentucky choose Warren County as the home to their new corporate headquarters. An additional $6.4 million capital commitment and 25 new high-paying jobs demonstrates ValorFlex’s confidence in our region. This is precisely the kind of company we want to see thrive here – values-driven, future-oriented and invested in our people.”

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott noted the city’s ability to attract quality companies: “ValorFlex’s decision to base its headquarters here speaks volumes about our city’s attractiveness to industry leaders. This project brings professional opportunities, long-term investment and reinforces our vision of Bowling Green as an economic leader in South Central Kentucky.”

Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, is excited to see the company add to the versatility of the local economy. “The arrival of ValorFlex Holdings of Kentucky will further diversify our thriving business community. Their servant leadership philosophy and investment in high-quality jobs align perfectly with Warren Counties people first focus that defines this region.”

ValorFlex’s investment and job creation build on the best five-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,200 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $36 billion in announced investments, creating more than 62,000 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $15 billion more than the next highest total.

The robust job creation has been accompanied by rising wages across the commonwealth. Since 2022, the average incentivized hourly wage has topped $26 in three consecutive years for the first time.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States: Ford Motor Co. and SK On’s transformative $5.8 billion, 5,000-job BlueOval SK Battery Park in Hardin County; AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County; and Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County, among others.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

Kentucky also secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2024 Governor’s Cup rankings. Site Selection also placed Kentucky second in the South Central region and No. 6 nationally in its 2025 Prosperity Cup ranking, which recognizes state-level economic development agencies for their success in landing capital investment projects.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) today preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $750,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $6.4 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 25 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $67, including benefits, across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, ValorFlex can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

For more information on ValorFlex Packaging, visit valorflexpkg.com.

A detailed community profile for Warren County can be viewed here.

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