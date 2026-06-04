Film and Production Teams Encouraged To Apply for State Support Through Updated Kentucky Entertainment Incentive Program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 24, 2025) – Kentucky’s film and entertainment industry has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and production teams are encouraged to apply for support through the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive (KEI), which has been a major driver of that recent success.

The program provides motion picture or entertainment productions with refundable and nontransferable tax incentives for 30% of eligible costs. That incentive increases to 35% of eligible costs for projects in Enhanced Incentive Counties, or for projects relying on production crews composed of Kentucky residents. This refundable tax credit creates new investment and job opportunities in the commonwealth and ensures that Kentucky continues to gain traction as a premier destination for the entertainment industry.

“The Kentucky Entertainment Incentive program has played an incredibly important role in positioning our state at center stage for productions of every kind,” said Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Secretary Jeff Noel. “To build on this program, we want to ensure that everyone who might be interested in this support is aware of this opportunity and all that our commonwealth and our people have to offer to the film and entertainment industry.”

During this year’s session of the General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. Andy Beshear designated the creation of the Kentucky Film Leadership Council to further strengthen ties to the growing film industry. The new board has been seated, a new vision and mission statement adopted, and applications are being accepted for monthly consideration.

“The creation of the Kentucky Film Office and the Kentucky Film Leadership Council ensures we can continue to grow our film industry, its resident workforce and local infrastructure while providing safeguards around our incentive and the interests of Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” said Soozie Eastman, chair of the Kentucky Film Leadership Council and president of 502 Film.

Since the implementation of the KEI program in 2022, more than 250 projects have been approved for $242 million in potential state incentives, supporting thousands of jobs. Eligible projects include feature-length films, television programs, documentaries, Broadway shows and industrial film projects.

The next meeting of the council will be held this Thursday, Sept. 25, with another two regularly scheduled meetings remaining this calendar year. Funds remain available for individuals looking to use the tax credit. The program will continue in 2026, with $75 million in funding available for applicants.

Updated guidelines for the program will be presented to the council during this week’s meeting and will be available on the KEI webpage soon.

For more information on the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive, click here, or email questions to CED.KEI@ky.gov.

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