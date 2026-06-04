Union Coating & Chemical Industries To Establish New Operation in Barren County With $11.9 Million Investment, Creating 60 New Jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 25, 2025) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced exciting new momentum within the state’s manufacturing industry as Union Coating & Chemical Industries will establish its first operation in the United States with a new facility in Barren County, investing nearly $12 million and creating 60 Kentucky jobs.

“Kentucky’s manufacturing sector continues to fuel our red-hot economy and create good jobs for our people,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our talented workforce, incentive programs, unique location and speed-to-market resources are helping make the commonwealth an attractive destination for companies looking to locate or expand. I am excited to welcome Union Coating & Chemical Industries to their New Kentucky Home and look forward to the company’s success in Barren County.”

The investment will help establish the company’s presence in the United States and include the acquisition of land, construction of a manufacturing facility, installation of advanced powder production equipment and establishment of research and development laboratories. The new plant will focus initially on powder coating compounds, with strategic plans to expand into additional product lines as market demand grows.

“Establishing our first U.S. manufacturing facility in Kentucky is a significant expanding for Union Coating & Chemical Industries,” said Dr. Yehia Talaat, chairman of Union Coating & Chemical Industries. “This investment reflects our long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering world-class coating solutions closer to our customers. We are proud to bring advanced technologies, color expertise and new opportunities to Barren County, and we look forward to building strong partnerships with the local community and the global markets as we grow together.”

Headquartered in Egypt, Union Coating & Chemical Industries is a leading global manufacturer of advanced powder coating solutions. The company is committed to innovation, sustainability and customer-driven solutions, delivering high-performance coatings that meet the most demanding international standards. The company’s expertise in color matching, customization and rapid availability is tailored to a diverse range of customers and market needs.

Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd highlighted the benefits this project will bring to the community: “Today is a moment of celebration for our county. The announcement of Union Coating & Chemical Industries’ new location marks a milestone in our community’s growth and vibrancy. We are thrilled to welcome them and proud to see the new energy, jobs and opportunities this expansion will bring. This is the kind of progress that makes our county shine.”

Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse is excited to see the opportunities this investment will bring: “Our community thrives when businesses choose to grow here. The opening of this new location represents not only an investment in our city but also in the people who live and work here. We’re excited to welcome Union Coating & Chemical Industries and look forward to the opportunities this expansion will create.”

Maureen Carpenter, president & CEO of the Barren County Economic Authority, noted the area’s business-friendly environment: “This project is especially exciting because Union Coating & Chemical Industries is investing in one of our speculative buildings – exactly the kind of opportunity those developments are designed to create. Their decision to grow here not only demonstrates the success of that strategy but also underscores the strength of our workforce and business climate. This is a win-win for both the company and the community.”

Union Coating & Chemical Industries’ investment and job creation build on the best five-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,200 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $43 billion in announced investments, creating more than 63,200 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $18 billion more than the next highest total.

The robust job creation has been accompanied by rising wages across the commonwealth. Since 2022, the average incentivized hourly wage has topped $26 in three consecutive years for the first time.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States: Ford Motor Co. and SK On’s transformative $5.8 billion, 5,000-job BlueOval SK Battery Park in Hardin County; AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County; Ford Motor Co.’s $2 billion, 2,200-job commitment in Louisville; and Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County, among others.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

Kentucky also secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2024 Governor’s Cup rankings. Site Selection also placed Kentucky second in the South Central region and No. 6 nationally in its 2025 Prosperity Cup ranking, which recognizes state-level economic development agencies for their success in landing capital investment projects.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) today preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1.1 million in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $11 million and annual targets of:

Creation and maintenance of 60 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 15 years; and

Paying an average hourly wage of $25, including benefits, across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, Union Coating & Chemical Industries can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

For more information on Union Coating & Chemical Industries, visit union-coat.com.

A detailed community profile for Barren County can be viewed here.

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