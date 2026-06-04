Webinar for Newest Round of Opportunity Zones Being Designated in Kentucky in 2026

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 7, 2025) – In 2026, Kentucky will be designating new areas for Opportunity Zones across the state. Webinars have been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14, and Monday, Nov. 17, from 1-2 p.m. EST via Zoom. All potential applicants, including economic developers and local government officials statewide, are encouraged to participate.

The Friday, Nov. 14, webinar can be accessed here. The Monday, Nov. 17, webinar can be accessed here. No registration is required. The session will provide information on significant changes from previous years, site criteria and key deadlines.

An Opportunity Zone is an economically distressed community where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. Opportunity Zones are designed to prioritize speed, scale, market knowledge and an uncapped and back-loaded benefit that requires investors to use their own capital and absorb essentially all of the risk.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development has formed a team and website for the upcoming designation process. The website provides a central source for information that local communities will need going forward through the selection process.

If you are interested in learning more about Opportunity Zones or would like to submit questions, please visit NewKentuckyHome.ky.gov/KYoz.

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