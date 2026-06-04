Kentucky Film Leadership Council Names Meg Fister As New Executive Director for Kentucky Film Office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 13, 2026) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear made an exciting announcement for the state’s film and entertainment sector as the Kentucky Film Leadership Council has named Meg Fister as the new Executive Director of the Kentucky Film Office.

“I’m more than excited to welcome Meg Fister to Team Kentucky as the new executive director of the Kentucky Film Office,” said Gov. Beshear. “Meg is bringing with her nearly two decades of experience in the film and entertainment industry, and I look forward to seeing her strengthen Kentucky’s creative workforce and position the commonwealth as a leading filming destination for years to come.”

As executive director of the Kentucky Film Office, Fister will focus on attracting film and television productions, strengthening Kentucky’s creative workforce and positioning the commonwealth as a premier filming destination for storytelling, investment and economic growth.

A Kentucky native, Fister brings close to 20 years of experience in television, film and nonprofit leadership, along with a deep belief in the power of Kentucky’s creative sector to drive economic growth, workforce development, and cultural impact. Fister is an accomplished producer and development executive whose career includes senior roles at Quinn’s House Productions at NBC, Universal and Warner Bros., where she managed multi-million-dollar budgets, led large production teams and guided projects from pitch through delivery for major networks and studios. She has worked closely with writers, directors, actors and executives at the highest levels of the industry, building a national network of relationships that directly inform where and how productions choose to film. Fister has also held artistic leadership positions at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles and Actors Theatre of Louisville, as well as support of philanthropy for Louisville Public Media. Across these roles, Fister has built a reputation for strategic vision, creative collaboration and delivering results in complex, resource-driven environments.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to step into this role and help shape the future of the Kentucky Film Office,” Fister said. “This moment marks an exciting new chapter for the commonwealth. Kentucky has extraordinary creative talent, powerful stories and a rich diversity of landscapes. My goal is to position Kentucky as a premier destination for film and television production while also building meaningful opportunities for our artists, crew and communities, so creativity can thrive here and be shared on a national and global stage.”

The Kentucky Entertainment Incentive (KEI) Program, financed through the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, encourages the film and entertainment industry to choose locations in the commonwealth for the filming and production of motion picture or entertainment productions; develops a film and entertainment industry in Kentucky; increases employment opportunities for Kentuckians within the film and entertainment industry; and develops production and postproduction infrastructure for film production and touring Broadway show production facilities. Since 2022, nearly 270 projects, totaling $794.5 million in investment, have received approval for a total $274.5 million in tax incentives. These projects include support of nearly 27,000 jobs.