Mentzer Introduces Funding Bill to Provide Critical Sewer Line Repair for Macomb County

LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2026 — State Rep. Denise Mentzer (D-Mt. Clemens) introduced a supplemental appropriations bill yesterday (House Bill 6042) to fund a critical underground infrastructure project in Macomb County. The bill would supply $11.5 million to repair roughly 1.5 miles of the 15-mile interceptor that carries sewage from approximately 500,000 county residents and has experienced severe degradation due to corrosive sewer gas.

After introducing the bill, Mentzer released the following statement:

“This sewer line is a vital piece of infrastructure that is severely deteriorated and, without intervention, at a serious risk of collapse. Macomb County has already experienced something like this in 2016 when similar failures caused a massive sinkhole. Investing in this project is necessary to help prevent another potentially catastrophic failure that could threaten public health, disrupt transportation and lead to even higher costs for residents down the line in emergency response and repair expenses. I am proud to stand alongside a bipartisan Macomb County delegation, because we stick together when it comes to fighting for this community. We must act swiftly to protect residents’ health and safety, strengthen local infrastructure and prevent avoidable future costs.”

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