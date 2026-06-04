Brixie Reintroduces Justice for Survivors Bill Package with Bipartisan Support

LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2026 — Today, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) introduced her Justice for Survivors bill package (House Bills 6047-6051). This is a reintroduction of the package and similar bills, Senate Bills 257–261, which have already passed the Michigan Senate. The package includes provisions to extend the statute of limitations for criminal sexual conduct and allow for a one year revival window for all civil claims that have already expired.

“Our current laws incentivize cover-ups of sexual abuse and protect predators from facing consequences for their heinous crimes against children,” Brixie said. “Passing these reforms would hold sexual abusers accountable and prevent further instances of abuse.”

Michigan has some of the narrowest laws surrounding the statute of limitations for criminal sexual conduct. Prior to 2018 reforms, the statute of limitations was a mere three years, making it almost impossible for survivors harmed as young children to file claims against their abusers in time.

In 2018, after Larry Nassar was exposed for his crimes, the Legislature passed a narrow revival window that gave survivors of Nassar a 90-day window to file their expired claims and extended the statute of limitations to age 28. That extension was prospective-only and did not impact other survivors whose statute of limitation had already expired.

“The 2018 reforms were a vital first step and allowed survivors of Larry Nassar’s horrible crimes to finally get the justice they deserved,” Brixie added. “However, they failed thousands of survivors, some who have waited decades for the chance to hold their abusers accountable. Michigan is the only state to restrict access to justice based on who the abuser was.”

Studies have shown that the average age childhood survivors report their abuse is 52. Brixie’s bills aim to recognize the phenomenon of delayed disclosure by extending the civil statute of limitations to age 48 and eliminating it in cases where there was a criminal conviction against an abuser. The package also eliminates government immunity in cases of criminal sexual conduct for K-12 schools and universities.

“Protecting our children isn’t a partisan issue, and I am honored to have bipartisan support for this package,” Brixie said. “Ensuring every childhood survivor has access to the justice system is long overdue. I urge the House Speaker to take up these bills so that we can finally hold child predators accountable and ensure that our kids can experience the safe and fulfilling childhoods they deserve.”

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