Shapiro Administration Highlights the Need for Funding to Grow Pennsylvania’s Innovation Economy, Helps Cut Ribbon on Mercyhurst University’s Venture Studio

The new Studio 26 will support innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration in areas including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies. Pennsylvania has always been a leader in discovery and innovation, and Governor Josh Shapiro is calling for funding in his proposed 2026-27 state budget to continue that momentum in the key industries of life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Erie, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary for Technology and Entrepreneurship Jen Gilburg highlighted the importance of supporting and reinvesting in Pennsylvania’s innovation economy during a ribbon cutting for Mercyhurst University’s Studio 26 — a venture-focused initiative that will develop new ideas through collaboration, mentorship, and experimentation.

Since taking office in 2023, the Shapiro Administration has focused on sparking Pennsylvania’s innovation economy. In his 2026-27 proposed budget, Governor Shapiro is calling for increased funding for innovation in the areas of opportunity laid out in the Commonwealth’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — including life sciences, robotics and technology, energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

“Mercyhurst University’s new Studio 26 is a perfect example of the types of projects that could benefit from Governor Shapiro’s proposed innovation funding,” said Deputy Secretary Gilburg. “The Governor is calling for bold initiatives to continue positioning Pennsylvania at the forefront of innovation in industries like robotics and technology. Studio 26 aligns with these initiatives and provides new opportunities for Mercyhurst students ― the future of Pennsylvania’s workforce who will one day be leading the very industries they are learning about today.”

The new venture builds on Mercyhurst’s emphasis on applied learning and industry collaboration. Studio 26 is a place where students, faculty, and external partners can explore innovative ideas, test emerging technologies, and develop new solutions to real-world challenges.

“Studio 26 reflects Mercyhurst’s longstanding commitment to innovation, experiential learning, and preparing students to address real-world challenges” said Mercyhurst President Kathleen A. Getz. “Through collaboration with industry, community, and government partners, we are creating new opportunities for students while contributing to the economic vitality of our region and the future of Northwest Pennsylvania.”

Studio 26 strengthens Mercyhurst’s connections to industry partners and compliments existing learning and research initiatives across the university, while also reflecting their partnership to Pennsylvania’s growing innovation ecosystem.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal increases funding for innovation to continue economic growth around the Commonwealth.

Innovate in PA 2.0 : Back in 2013 under a Republican Governor, Pennsylvania launched the Innovation fund. Building off of that legacy, this budget creates the Innovate in PA 2.0 program to deploy nearly $100 million into the state’s innovation economy. Innovate in PA 2.0 would provide capital for promising startups — following in the footsteps of companies like Gecko Robotics in Pittsburgh or Gilson Snow in Selinsgrove — fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and develop a workforce and education pipeline to help these companies succeed.

: Back in 2013 under a Republican Governor, Pennsylvania launched the Innovation fund. Building off of that legacy, this budget creates the Innovate in PA 2.0 program to deploy nearly $100 million into the state’s innovation economy. Innovate in PA 2.0 would provide capital for promising startups — following in the footsteps of companies like Gecko Robotics in Pittsburgh or Gilson Snow in Selinsgrove — fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and develop a workforce and education pipeline to help these companies succeed. Ag Innovation Grant Program: Pennsylvania agriculture supports over 48,800 farms, nearly 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to our economy. Governor Shapiro understands that economic success is dependent on our rural communities and farmlands ― that’s why Pennsylvania has leaned into the innovation found on our farms and has put real capital behind our farmers. The 2026-27 budget includes a $9 million increase ― a total of $19 million — for the first-in-the-nation Agricultural Innovation program.

The Shapiro Administration recognizes that Pennsylvania has always been a national leader in discovery and innovation — from Ben Franklin’s lightning rod to the polio vaccine. The Commonwealth has been a key supporter of that innovation, encouraging Pennsylvanians’ big ideas and funding many of our nation’s firsts, including the first public-private technology partnerships in 1983 and the first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program under Governor Shapiro in 2023.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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