NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF NEARLY $20 MILLION FOR COMMUNITY PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS THROUGH THE 2026 REGIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL INITIATIVE

The New York State Department of State (DOS) today announced the availability of nearly $20 million in funding through the 2026 Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Initiative for three signature community planning and development programs—Local Waterfront Revitalization Program; Smart Growth Community Planning Program; and Brownfield Opportunity Area Program. These programs, together with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, form the cornerstone of the State’s economic development and community revitalization efforts, helping to create equitable, sustainable and resilient communities for people of all ages, abilities, incomes and backgrounds. Applications are being solicited through the State’s Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) and are due July 31st at 4pm.

“As the State’s official land use planning entity, the Department of State provides an array of programs that help communities become more vibrant, equitable, resilient and accessible for all New Yorkers, regardless of age, ability, background or income,” said New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “These programs, alongside our Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs, represent New York State’s community and economic development strategy, empowering communities to invest and build places where their residents want to live, work and thrive.”

Local Waterfront Revitalization Program ($13.975 million)

The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) provides grants to communities to develop community-driven waterfront revitalization plans that cultivate a vision for their waterfront; identify projects to implement that vision; and provide coastal policies to guide future planning, development and infrastructure. The LWRP also funds Watershed Management Plans (WMPs), which protect and restore water quality and watersheds. LWRP projects help communities expand public access to their waterfronts and protect the environment, while also boosting tourism, economic development and community resiliency. These awards cover a variety of planning, design and construction projects that focus on accessible economic, environmental and recreational improvements. Consistent with DOS’ “plan-then-act” strategy, project implementation funding is available to communities that complete or substantially complete their LWRP or WMP. More information about this funding opportunity is available here.

Brownfield Opportunity Area Program ($2 million)

The Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) Program transforms brownfield sites—neighborhoods or areas within a community negatively affected by real or perceived environmental conditions—from blighted liabilities to vibrant community assets. The program provides planning grants for the development of BOA plans which are submitted to the New York State Secretary of State for approval, or "designation." Designated BOA areas receive priority for certain State funding. The BOA program also provides grants for pre-development activities in State-designated BOAs—such as environmental, housing and economic studies; infrastructure analyses; marketing strategies; Phase II Environmental Site Assessments—and countywide/area-wide pre-planning brownfield inventories and assessments. There are currently 86 designated BOAs in New York State. More information about this funding opportunity is available here.

Smart Growth Community Planning Grant Program ($4.8 million)

The Smart Growth Community Planning Program provides grants to communities to develop municipal and county-wide comprehensive plans, targeted area plans and zoning ordinances. Awarded communities must commit to incorporating the principles of Smart Growth into their planning and zoning. Smart Growth principles include walkable, bikeable, transit-friendly streetscapes; compact, mixed-use community design; vibrant downtowns and other municipal centers; a diversity of housing options for all incomes, ages and abilities; safe, accessible public spaces; ample parks and outdoor recreational opportunities; and clean energy, among others. This year, we are proud to partner with the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) on the Child Care Friendly Zoning Initiative, incorporating childcare-friendly practices into planning and zoning projects in addition to the smart growth principles. More information about this funding opportunity is available here.

DOS encourages program applicants to address accessibility for people of all ages and abilities and resilience to climate change in their applications. DOS developed a brochure to assist with accessibility features, and a list of potential projects with cost ranges. Additionally, DOS developed several resources to help create communities that are resilient to climate change, available here.

Funding for these programs was included in the 2026 Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. Regional Councils reviewed projects from this program and provided scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies. Applicants utilized the New York’s Consolidated Funding Application, the state’s single application for state resources, which includes programs for numerous agencies. It is designed to provide expedited and streamlined access to a combined pool of grant funds and tax credits from dozens of existing programs.

All three programs are funded through Title 11 of the State's Environmental Protection Fund, which Governor Kathy Hochul increased from $300 million to $400 million in 2022 and then increased again to a record $425 million in 2024.

About the Consolidated Funding Application

The Consolidated Funding Application was created to streamline and expedite the grant application process. The CFA process marks a fundamental shift in the way state resources are allocated, ensuring less bureaucracy and greater efficiency to fulfill local economic development needs. The CFA serves as the single-entry point for access to economic development funding, ensuring applicants no longer have to slowly navigate multiple agencies and sources without any mechanism for coordination. Now, economic development projects use the CFA as a support mechanism to access multiple state funding sources through one application, making the process quicker, easier, and more productive. Apply for CFA program funding here. Find a full list of CFA workshops to learn more about the funding opportunities here.

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State’s approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government, and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom-up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more at regionalcouncils.ny.gov