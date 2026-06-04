"I Stood Behind the Goal When England Won the World Cup" – Eye-Witness Memoir Captures the Real Story of 1966 Glory

1966 England's Glory Match by Adrian Bailey Author Adrian Bailey

Adrian Bailey reflects on England’s 1966 World Cup victory, the evolution of 1960s football, and the memories inspiring fans ahead of 2026.

OLDBURY, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book: On 30 July 1966, Adrian Bailey was standing directly behind the goal at Wembley as Geoff Hurst’s third strike sealed England’s 4-2 victory over West Germany. Sixty years on, this self-published author delivers a deeply personal eye-witness account that goes far beyond match reports and official histories.Written in a warm, conversational style, the book opens with the despair of England’s 2022 quarter-final exit and the author’s hope that he will still be around for 2026. It then takes the reader back to the swinging sixties his life as a cash-strapped Exeter University student, the excitement of buying World Cup tickets after a BBC Sports Report announcement, and the everyday realities of 1960s football.From the introduction of substitutes and the football pools to tactics, finances, lost stadiums and quirky personal tales (including the author’s own “Jimmy Jinx”), Bailey offers a human, fan-to-fan perspective on the tournament that changed English football forever. The final chapter looks ahead to 2026 with the same mixture of nostalgia and optimism that has sustained him through decades of near-misses.Key Highlights:• Authentic eye-witness testimony from the terraces behind the goal at the 1966 Wembley final• The remarkable story of how a penniless undergraduate secured tickets for the entire London group, quarter-final, semi-final and final after hearing a BBC radio announcement• Vivid portrait of 1960s soccer life, the arrival of substitutes, the pools culture, historic grounds that no longer exist, and the pre-Premier League financial realities• Warm, humorous personal anecdotes including the author’s “Jimmy Jinx”, the Good Samaritan of 1966 and the inside story of North Korea’s shock run• Timely reflections linking 1966 to modern tournaments and renewed hope for England ahead of the 2026 World Cup• Written by a lifelong football obsessive who later became an MP and lifelong campaigner for lower-league clubsAbout the Author:Adrian Bailey has been a football obsessive since playing left-back for Monks Croft Junior School in Cheltenham in 1956. A lifelong supporter of Cheltenham Town, he watched his first Southern League match in 1958 and has followed the club ever since. Educated at Cheltenham Grammar School and Exeter University, he worked as a schoolteacher, bank clerk and librarian before entering politics. He served as Labour MP for West Bromwich West (2000–2019) and chaired the Business, Innovation and Skills Select Committee. A keen walker, swimmer and tournament scrabble player, he now divides his time between Cheltenham and the Black Country.

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