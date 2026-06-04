Right Law Group Announces Departure of Attorney Matt Chaput Following His Appointment as El Paso County Magistrate Judge

Right Law Group

Right Law Group announces attorney Matt Chaput's departure following his appointment to serve as an El Paso County Magistrate Judge.

Our whole team congratulates Matt on taking the bench, and we wish him well in his new role as a member of the judiciary” — Jimmy Litle, C.O.O. & managing attorney at Right Law Group

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Law Group announces that Senior Litigation Attorney Matt Chaput has concluded his tenure with the firm following his acceptance of a Magistrate Judge position in El Paso County. His last day with Right Law Group was May 26, 2026.Mr. Chaput joined Right Law Group in August 2023 after more than a decade in Colorado's criminal justice system, including service as a deputy district attorney in Larimer County, El Paso County, Garfield County, and Douglas County, followed by several years in private criminal defense practice."Our whole team congratulates Matt on taking the bench, and we wish him well in his new role as a member of the judiciary," said Jimmy Litle, C.O.O. & managing attorney at Right Law Group. "His years of experience in Colorado's courts reflect a genuine commitment to the legal community, and we know he will serve the citizens of El Paso County with that same dedication."Right Law Group's legal team continues to serve clients across many Colorado front range counties including: Adams, Denver, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Douglas, El Paso, Teller, Pueblo, and Fremont. Individuals with questions about pending matters previously handled by Mr. Chaput are encouraged to contact the firm directly.About Right Law GroupRight Law Group is a Colorado criminal defense and DUI law firm with over 600 5-star reviews in Colorado. They serve clients from offices in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Denver, and Highlands Ranch. The firm's attorneys bring prior experience as prosecutors in Colorado district attorney's offices. Right Law Group is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit www.rightlawgroup.com The outcome of any legal matter depends on the specific facts and circumstances of each case. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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