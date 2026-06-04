Testimony on Eric's ID Amendment Act of 2026 (Bill 26-0619)

The DC State Board of Education's president, Jacque Patterson, gave testimony to the DC Council's Comittee on Transportation & the Environment. President Patterson conveyed the Board's support for Bill 26-0619 and also called on Council to make additional amendments.

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