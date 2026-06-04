Command Strategies, LLC Enhances Research and Technology Portfolio with Addition of Dr. Thomas J. Stadterman

Dr. Stadterman's ability to bridge the gap between advanced methodology and practical defense acquisition will significantly enhance the strategic support we provide to our clients.” — Tobias Rodill

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Command Strategies is pleased to welcome Dr. Thomas J. Stadterman to the firm as a Senior Associate. Bringing decades of specialized expertise in reliability engineering and defense analysis, Dr. Stadterman will play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s strategic advisory capabilities for the Department of War and the broader Research and Development (R&D) community.Dr. Stadterman joins Command Strategies after a distinguished career in federal service, most recently as the Chief Scientist for the Transformational Decision Analysis Center (TDAC), formally the Combat Capabilities Development Command - Analysis Center (DEVCOM DAC). In this role, he developed the vision and strategy for Science & Technology (S&T) efforts and provided oversight for an extensive research methodology program.His extensive background includes serving as the acting Executive Technical Director for the DEVCOM DAC where he managed a multidisciplinary workforce and administered yearly project funding of approximately $170 million. Prior to his time at TDAC, Dr. Stadterman was the Senior Campaign Scientist for Analysis & Assessment at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL), where he led essential research programs focused on cyber and electromagnetic technologies."We are honored to have Dr. Stadterman join our firm," said Tobias Rodill, Managing Partner. Dr. Stadterman holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in Reliability Engineering from the University of Maryland, an M.S. in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. He is a graduate of the Defense Acquisition University Senior Service College Fellowship and a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Army School of Engineering and Logistics. He has published four book chapters and over 35 articles in international journals.About Command Strategies, LLC Command Strategies LLC (CS) is a full-service business development firm specializing in the Department of War and the Intelligence Community (IC). CS offers comprehensive support throughout the business development lifecycle, from market analysis and strategic planning to consortium development and contract acquisition. Their team of experienced retired military, government, and industry professionals leverages their extensive networks to help clients identify and secure government funding and programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.