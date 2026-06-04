











Leon County and CONA Invite Community

to Apply for Neighborhood Recognition





WHO: Leon County Government and the Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) WHAT: 45th Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program WHEN: Applications due Tuesday, June 23, at 5 p.m. EST WHERE:

Submit applications online



Leon County Government invites residents to nominate their outstanding neighborhoods and neighbors for the 45th Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program. This program celebrates the vibrant neighborhoods and dedicated community leaders who call Leon County home. Awarded annually in partnership with the Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA), the program recognizes neighborhoods and neighbors who have gone above and beyond in the past year to enhance our community and make it a better place to live, work, and play.













Nominate your neighborhoods and neighbors at LeonCountyFL.gov/NOTY.









Applications are accepted in the following categories:





The application deadline for the County’s 45th Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program is Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 5 p.m. EST.





Winners will be recognized during a future meeting of the Leon County Board of County Commissioners.





Learn more about the County’s Neighborhood Recognition Program

LeonCountyFL.gov/NOTY.





For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at (850) 606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



###