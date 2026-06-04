Slimming Grace Academy Launches 'Clinic Under Fire' Training to Help Providers Navigate Increasing Regulatory Pressure

Slimming Grace Academy’s new “Clinic Under Fire” program helps providers protect their licenses, strengthen compliance, and practice with confidence.

This isn’t about fear. It’s about preparation, education, and helping providers practice with confidence.” — Danni Owens, Founder

KINGMAN, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona-based provider turns firsthand experience into nationwide educational resource for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and clinic owners Slimming Grace Academy , founded by Arizona primary care provider Danni Owens, has announced the launch of its new “Clinic Under Fire” educational program designed to help medical providers navigate growing regulatory scrutiny surrounding compounded medications, weight loss clinics, hormone replacement therapy, and modern wellness practices.Created specifically for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and clinic operators, the course delivers practical, real-world education focused on compliance, patient care, documentation, and protecting professional licenses in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.“Providers are scared right now,” said Danni Owens, founder of Slimming Grace Academy. “There’s a lot of confusion, rapid regulatory changes, and fear surrounding compounded medications and wellness clinics. I created this course because I’ve lived through that pressure personally, and I don’t want other providers to feel alone while trying to do the right thing for their patients.”The “Clinic Under Fire” program is part of Slimming Grace Academy’s broader mission to provide continuing education rooted in real-world clinical experience rather than textbook-only theory. Courses offered through the Academy are available nationwide online and are designed to provide continuing education support for licensed healthcare professionals.Owens says one of the biggest gaps in provider education today is the lack of practical guidance for situations healthcare professionals face every day in clinics.“Real patients don’t always fit into textbook answers,” Owens said. “Healthcare providers need education that prepares them for real conversations, real compliance issues, and real clinical decision-making.”In addition to the new compliance-focused course, Slimming Grace Academy also offers education surrounding hormone replacement therapy, weight management, and patient-centered clinical care through its growing “Real World Provider” educational platform and podcast series.The launch comes during a period of increased national attention surrounding GLP-1 medications, compounded pharmaceuticals, and the evolving regulations impacting independent clinics and wellness providers across the country.Owens, who also operates Slimming Grace Primary Care in Arizona, hopes the Academy will become a trusted resource for providers seeking both practical education and professional support. “My goal is to help providers protect what they’ve worked so hard to build,” Owens said. “This isn’t about fear. It’s about preparation, education, and helping providers practice with confidence.”About Slimming Grace AcademySlimming Grace Academy is a nationwide online educational platform dedicated to helping healthcare providers navigate real-world clinical and operational challenges. Through practical training programs, provider education, and industry-focused resources, the Academy equips nurse practitioners, physician assistants, clinic owners, and healthcare professionals with tools designed to support confident, patient-centered care in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.For more information about Slimming Grace Academy and upcoming courses, visit:

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